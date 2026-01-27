Scrubber drier B 90 R Classic Bp Pack
The B 90 R Classic Bp Pack battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer is compact, versatile, features an extended tank capacity and variable working widths (55-75 cm).
The manoeuvrable alternative to any large walk-behind machine! The B 90 R Classic Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer features the new brush head generation. Roller and disc brush heads can be used in different working widths (55-75 cm). The brushes are driven by a star-wheel mechanism. With a turning circle of only 1.6 m, this machine is very flexible and offers excellent manoeuvrability. This machine also features an extended tank capacity and is easy to fill with fresh water. Compact for easy storage and transport, for example in lifts. Openings in the battery compartment ensure adequate ventilation also during long periods of use. An additional flat pleated filter protects the turbine against corrosion.
Features and benefits
Extremely easy to manoeuvreThanks to its very short and narrow construction style, the machine is very agile and easy to manoeuver despite large water volumes. The 90° steering system allows you to turn on the spot. A low centre of gravity ensures excellent road adherence.
Simple operationThe basic functions are controlled with the EASY switch. Operating hours can be viewed on the display. Additionally, the roller brushes ensure that water and therefore also cleaning agent are saved.
Long operating timeLarge compartment for a large battery capacity. Maintenance-free gel batteries in the pack variants.
Quick replacement
- If required, the brush head can be replaced quickly with no need for tools.
- The rollers on the R head can be changed in next to no time.
- The brushes or pad drive boards on the D head are discarded using the foot pedal.
Traction drive with speeds of up to 6 km/h
- For negotiating steeper gradients. (With solenoid brake)
Straight or curved suction bar
- For optimal suction on every floor. (Please order separately).
Large battery compartment
- To allow the optional use of larger batteries - for even more service.
Good climbing ability and ground clearance
- For easy transport and loading.
Corrosion-resistant flat pleated filter
- For protecting the turbine against premature damage.
Short and sleek design
- Extremely agile and easy to manoeuver (despite its large capacity).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|550 - 750
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|850 - 940
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|90 / 90
|Waste container (l)
|5 / 7
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 170
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3.5
|power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|230 / 50 - 60
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20 - 315 / 28 - 37
|Water consumption (l/min)
|3.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Rated input power (W)
|2200
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|460
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1450 x 800 x 1200
Scope of supply
- Battery and on-board charger included
Equipment
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Two-tank system