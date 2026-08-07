The robust and tilt-proof T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its excellent suction power, sustainability and first-class price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest safety standards even in hygienically sensitive areas, and the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V) guarantee excellent cleaning results. At just 57 dB(A), the vacuum cleaner is relatively quiet, so it can also be used in noise-sensitive areas. Resources are conserved thanks to its 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ content. The T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA has a hopper volume of 15 litres, and is compact and manoeuvrable. It enables ergonomic transport close to the body and is equipped with a carrying handle with folding function. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle supplied can be stored directly on the vacuum cleaner for easy access. The scope of delivery includes many accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, HEPA 14 filter. The battery and quick charger must be ordered separately.