T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA

Durable, sustainable and with high suction power: our T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45% recycled material¹⁾ and impresses with its highly efficient HEPA 14 filter and numerous accessories.

The robust and tilt-proof T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its excellent suction power, sustainability and first-class price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest safety standards even in hygienically sensitive areas, and the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V) guarantee excellent cleaning results. At just 57 dB(A), the vacuum cleaner is relatively quiet, so it can also be used in noise-sensitive areas. Resources are conserved thanks to its 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ content. The T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA has a hopper volume of 15 litres, and is compact and manoeuvrable. It enables ergonomic transport close to the body and is equipped with a carrying handle with folding function. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle supplied can be stored directly on the vacuum cleaner for easy access. The scope of delivery includes many accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, HEPA 14 filter. The battery and quick charger must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA: Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA: Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter
For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA: eco!efficiency mode
eco!efficiency mode
Sustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
  • Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
  • Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
  • Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
  • Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas.
  • Reduced noise pollution even at night.
  • Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
  • Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
  • Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
  • Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
  • Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
  • Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
  • Practical parking position for neat storage.
Low weight
  • Effortless transport, even with one hand.
  • Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Extensive range of accessories
  • Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
  • High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece.
  • Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Integrated accessory storage
  • The machine head offers storage space for the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
  • Accessories are stored in a space-saving manner and always readily available.
  • Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Container capacity (l) 15
Container material Plastic with recycled material
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 57
Air flow rate (l/s) 40
Rated performance (W) 500
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 223 / 22
number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (/min) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 58 / 81
Output power (A) 6
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 7.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 440 x 250 x 400

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic, with air-flow regulator
  • Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Parquet nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: fleece
  • Motor protection filter
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 Filter
  • Permanent filter basket: fleece

Equipment

  • eco!efficiency mode
  • Folding ergonomic carrying handle
  • Integrated accessory storage
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA
T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA
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Application areas
  • Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
  • Hard floors
  • Carpeted floors
Accessories