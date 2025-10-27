Battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners
Mains-operated machines reach as far as the end of the cable. Our battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere.
No winding and unwinding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing sockets. No cable, but up to 24 percent time savings with increased productivity.
Products
Cordless performance – with no compromises
With Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaners you are not missing anything: neither performance nor cleaning quality. Here our battery-operated vacuum cleaners easily keep up with comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners – and also impress with their freedom. No power cable – it only gets in the way – no more plugging in/out. This saves time and increases productivity. The battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp runs for 24 minutes on one charge and for 46 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. The backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp is unbeatable where space is limited, e.g. in cinemas, on buses, trains and planes.
Fully charged is key to relaxed working
You have everything you need with our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners. Top performance and cleaning quality. All these machines easily compete with comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. No power cable – it only gets in the way. No more plugging in/out. Our new battery powered dry vacuum cleaners BV 5/1 Bp and T 9/1 Bp have a runtime of up to 64 minutes with a single charge. They are unbeatable everywhere where space is tight: cinemas, buses, trains and aeroplanes.
Full power requires no cable
Our BVL 5/1 Bp offers the best cleaning performance on the market with the innovative 36 V battery. And this performance corresponds to the performance of comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. The only thing you sacrifice is the cable. And you get so much more in return.
Easy to use
With the control panel directly on the hip belt you guide our backpack dry vacuum cleaner into a new dimension of ergonomic operation. You control all functions practically from the hips without any work interruptions. And with the battery status indicator you know at any time how much reserve you still have.
Save energy and gain time
With battery powered machines saving energy is twice as useful, for the environment and for a longer service life. In eco!efficiency mode the BVL 3/1 Bp works with significantly less energy consumption, thus achieving considerably longer runtimes.
No plugging in/out
No matter how old or how skilled a person is, stooping down to plug power cables in and out causes stress and strain on the body in the long run. Save yourself and your employees this strain.
Knowing instead of guessing
Thanks to the Kärcher Real Time Technology, you now know the remaining runtime of the battery to the exact minute. Any time. In real time. Even the power currently used is included. And our battery chargers also show you the remaining charge time to the exact minute.
Efficient and ecological
With the eco!efficiency mode your Kärcher machine saves even more energy and is quieter at the touch of a button. The efficient concept makes possible long battery runtimes and even allows work in noise-sensitive areas such as hotels.
Battery powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner BVL 5/1 Bp
Mains-operated machines come to a halt at the end of the cable. Our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere. No unwinding and winding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing power outlets. Our BVL 5/1 Bp is a battery-powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner, which allows you to work with maximum mobility and flexibility and without a cable. Thanks to its high suction power, which is comparable to mains-operated machines, the BVL 5/1 Bp has the best cleaning performance on the market. Its patented ergonomic backpack frame offers you a high level of comfort and particularly easy operation because you control all functions directly via the control panel on the hip belt. With the BVL 5/1 Bp you are more relaxed when working and save up to 24 percent in time. And you save service costs because cordless machines never have faulty cables.
Battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp
No cable – full power. The powerful Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp is no different to mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners in terms of performance and cleaning result. On the contrary: It offers the best cleaning performance on the market. And you benefit from this every time you use it. Also impressive: The unobstructed cordless work, the superb mobility and flexibility, the higher productivity with less effort and up to 23% time savings. The T 9/1 Bp is the perfect dry vacuum cleaner for building service providers as well as for cleaning tasks in the transport sector, retail or in the hotel industry.
The T 9/1 Bp impresses with its wonderfully uncomplicated operation. Particularly in areas with few or no sockets, e.g. on stairs, in cinemas, theatres, on hotel corridors or wherever. Damage to walls or furniture from pulling the cable along is now also a thing of the past.
The T 9/1 Bp receives its power from two different batteries. There is a choice of the 36 V/6.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology via LCD display and voltage monitoring. The extremely powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery with 6.0 Ah capacity enables long runtimes. The T 9/1 Bp can also be operated with the 36 V/7.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery, with Real Time Technology via LCD display and protection against overcurrent. A capacity of 7.5 Ah guarantees the particularly long runtime of the powerful Battery Power+ 36 V lithium-ion battery.
Real Time Technology
The unique Kärcher Real Time Technology offers users optimal orientation. Compared to traditional LED displays, the operating and charging states are displayed in detail.
Remaining runtime in minutes
When the machine is in operation the user is constantly aware of the remaining runtime and thus knows to the exact minute when the battery has to be changed or charged. The runtime is adapted depending on the machine.
Battery capacity as a percentage
The battery capacity can be read at a glance.
Remaining charging time in minutes
During the charging process the remaining charging time is shown on the display. This means the user knows exactly when he can start working again.
Kärcher Battery Power+ – super intelligent and perfectly safe
High-performance lithium-ion cells, as well as perfectly coordinated electronics, make Kärcher batteries especially powerful.
Without any annoying cable, battery-powered machines offer maximum freedom of movement and are ready for use in an instant. Thanks to the innovative Kärcher Real Time Technology, the battery state can be checked at any time at a glance: the integrated LC display shows how many minutes of work can still be carried out with the current battery. And in the battery charger the battery display shows exactly how long the remaining charging time is in minutes.
Highlights
1. Splash-proof
The battery is protected from water jets in accordance with IPX5.
2. LC display with Real Time Technology
The integrated LC display shows either the charging state, the remaining runtime or the remaining charging time.
3. Powerful lithium-ion cells
Guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.
4. Intelligent cell monitoring
Protects against overload, overheating and deep discharge.
5. Extreme robustness
The housing of the Kärcher batteries is very shock-resistant.
6. Efficient temperature management
Maximum performance is assured during high-power applications with efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
When technology thinks for itself – the machine communication.
The batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform are designed so that they can communicate with the machine that they operate. This means information can be read from the battery and displayed on any interface in the machine, even if the battery is fitted at a position that is difficult to view.
Pleasant and comfortable – the handling.
It is only one detail, but it is of great importance. Soft, flexible components are integrated, which ensure easy handling and good grip. Not an important technological feature for a battery, but an obvious advantage for the professional user.