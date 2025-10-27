Battery-operated dry vacuum cleaners

Battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp

No cable – full power. The powerful Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp is no different to mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners in terms of performance and cleaning result. On the contrary: It offers the best cleaning performance on the market. And you benefit from this every time you use it. Also impressive: The unobstructed cordless work, the superb mobility and flexibility, the higher productivity with less effort and up to 23% time savings. The T 9/1 Bp is the perfect dry vacuum cleaner for building service providers as well as for cleaning tasks in the transport sector, retail or in the hotel industry.

The T 9/1 Bp impresses with its wonderfully uncomplicated operation. Particularly in areas with few or no sockets, e.g. on stairs, in cinemas, theatres, on hotel corridors or wherever. Damage to walls or furniture from pulling the cable along is now also a thing of the past.

The T 9/1 Bp receives its power from two different batteries. There is a choice of the 36 V/6.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology via LCD display and voltage monitoring. The extremely powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery with 6.0 Ah capacity enables long runtimes. The T 9/1 Bp can also be operated with the 36 V/7.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery, with Real Time Technology via LCD display and protection against overcurrent. A capacity of 7.5 Ah guarantees the particularly long runtime of the powerful Battery Power+ 36 V lithium-ion battery.