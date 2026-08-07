You never know for sure what to expect during renovation work in old buildings. Asbestos and other hazardous and carcinogenic substances are often released, which must be removed immediately. With the NT 40/1 Tact Te H you have a suitable wet and dry vacuum cleaner to hand for this job. Extremely compact and very mobile, it not only takes account of the external conditions, but is also certified and approved for all dusts in dust class H. Thanks to the innovative new double filtration, on the one hand hazardous dust can be vacuumed into a safety filter bag. And, on the other hand, large volumes of less hazardous dust can be sucked in directly to the 40-litre container. The further improved and highly efficient Tact filter cleaning system is used here. The machine achieves a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995 percent. A practical socket with automatic start-up, as well as the entirely antistatic design including conductive accessories, round off the clever concept of our NT 40/1 Tact Te H.