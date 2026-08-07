Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 40/1 Tact Te H
With a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995 percent, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner 40/1 Tact Te H is the first choice when it comes to removing H class hazardous dust.
You never know for sure what to expect during renovation work in old buildings. Asbestos and other hazardous and carcinogenic substances are often released, which must be removed immediately. With the NT 40/1 Tact Te H you have a suitable wet and dry vacuum cleaner to hand for this job. Extremely compact and very mobile, it not only takes account of the external conditions, but is also certified and approved for all dusts in dust class H. Thanks to the innovative new double filtration, on the one hand hazardous dust can be vacuumed into a safety filter bag. And, on the other hand, large volumes of less hazardous dust can be sucked in directly to the 40-litre container. The further improved and highly efficient Tact filter cleaning system is used here. The machine achieves a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.995 percent. A practical socket with automatic start-up, as well as the entirely antistatic design including conductive accessories, round off the clever concept of our NT 40/1 Tact Te H.
Features and benefits
Filtration system with H filter and Tact filter cleaning systemSucks less dangerous dust directly into the container. Filtration efficiency: 99.995 per cent. The greatest possible health protection without sacrificing suction power or filter endurance.
Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519In Germany, only safety vacuum cleaners with this licence are allowed to be used to vacuum dust that contains asbestos.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
- Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity.
- Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning.
- Minimised noise emission.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow rate (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|15.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 655
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Filter bag material: fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adaptor
- Flat pleated filter: PTFE HEPA
- PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Automatic on/off switch for power tools
- Antistatic preparation
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Steering roller stop
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic