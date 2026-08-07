Water blaster HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
Features and benefits
Outstanding mobility
- The robust D180 wheels are ideal for tough applications.
- Extendible handle for convenient transport over short distances.
- Additional handle makes it easier to carry the machine, e.g. up steps.
Perfect ergonomics
- Just one on/off switch for foolproof operation.
- The hose reel offers high comfort and reduced set-up time.
- Ergonomic and effortless trigger gun that is convenient to use.
Excellent reliability
- Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
- Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
- The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design
- Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
- Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400
|Feed temperature (°C)
|40
|Working pressure (bar)
|100 - 145
|Max. pressure (bar)
|145
|Connected load (kW)
|1.8
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|335 x 320 x 845
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
- Spray lance: 600 cm
Equipment
- Three-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
- In-built high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure switch-off
Application areas
- Ideal applications in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning