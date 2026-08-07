Water blaster HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car

Features and benefits
Outstanding mobility
  • The robust D180 wheels are ideal for tough applications.
  • Extendible handle for convenient transport over short distances.
  • Additional handle makes it easier to carry the machine, e.g. up steps.
Perfect ergonomics
  • Just one on/off switch for foolproof operation.
  • The hose reel offers high comfort and reduced set-up time.
  • Ergonomic and effortless trigger gun that is convenient to use.
Excellent reliability
  • Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
  • Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
  • The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design
  • Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
  • Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 400
Feed temperature (°C) 40
Working pressure (bar) 100 - 145
Max. pressure (bar) 145
Connected load (kW) 1.8
Weight without accessories (kg) 17.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 20.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 335 x 320 x 845

Scope of supply

  • Power nozzle
  • Spray lance: 600 cm

Equipment

  • Three-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
  • In-built high-pressure hose reel
  • Pressure switch-off
Water blaster HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
Water blaster HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
Application areas
  • Ideal applications in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents