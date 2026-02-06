Water blaster HDS 1000 De

Diesel engine with electric starter hot water blaster. High-quality and reliable machine for diverse use in construction, municipal, agriculture and forestry.

Powerful, hot water, water blaster with robust four-stroke diesel engine and electric starter for operation independent of an electricity supply. All components are accommodated in a sturdy tubular steel frame which provides all-round protection during heavy-duty applications. The frame is specially designed for mechanical handling with a crane or fork-lift truck. The engine is equipped with an automatic speed reducing facility which lowers the noise level during work breaks and greatly extends the service life of the high-pressure cleaner. The standard electric starter enhances starting comfort. High-grade materials in the high-pressure pump, i.e. brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves, nickel-chromium plated stainless-steel pistons, help guarantee a long service life and superior running characteristics. A pressure relief valve, integral pressure and water flow controls as well as the steam mode ensure that performance can be ideally matched to different cleaning tasks. The high-performance burner, with upright heater coil and non-detonating continuous ignition, has an infinitely variable setting between 30°C and 98°C. Safety features, such as the low oil cut-out, safety valves, low water cut-out and low heating oil cut-out help protect the machine in tough day-to-day operating conditions. The float tank with its integrated dripfeed scale inhibitor (DGT) reliably isolates the unit from the drinking water main and protects all components that come into contact with water from scale and other deposits.

Features and benefits
Water blaster HDS 1000 De: Optimum ease of use
Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage and overheating. Ergonomically designed trigger gun for ease of use.
Water blaster HDS 1000 De: Maximum performance
High-output burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition. For removing stubborn deposits. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times.
Water blaster HDS 1000 De: Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electric starter for effortless starting.
User-friendly operation
  • The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
  • Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 450 - 900
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 40 - 200 / 4 - 20
Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C) min. 80 - max. 98
Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h) 5.6
Nozzle size 048
Fuel tank (l) 34
Fuels Light oil / Diesel
Drive type Diesel
Engine manufacturer Yanmar
Engine type L 100 V
number of simultaneous users 1
Mobility Stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 188.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 194.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1100 x 750 x 785

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo control

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Cage protective frame
  • Electric starter
  • Sturdy tubular steel frame for handling with crane
