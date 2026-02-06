Powerful, hot water, water blaster with robust four-stroke diesel engine and electric starter for operation independent of an electricity supply. All components are accommodated in a sturdy tubular steel frame which provides all-round protection during heavy-duty applications. The frame is specially designed for mechanical handling with a crane or fork-lift truck. The engine is equipped with an automatic speed reducing facility which lowers the noise level during work breaks and greatly extends the service life of the high-pressure cleaner. The standard electric starter enhances starting comfort. High-grade materials in the high-pressure pump, i.e. brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves, nickel-chromium plated stainless-steel pistons, help guarantee a long service life and superior running characteristics. A pressure relief valve, integral pressure and water flow controls as well as the steam mode ensure that performance can be ideally matched to different cleaning tasks. The high-performance burner, with upright heater coil and non-detonating continuous ignition, has an infinitely variable setting between 30°C and 98°C. Safety features, such as the low oil cut-out, safety valves, low water cut-out and low heating oil cut-out help protect the machine in tough day-to-day operating conditions. The float tank with its integrated dripfeed scale inhibitor (DGT) reliably isolates the unit from the drinking water main and protects all components that come into contact with water from scale and other deposits.