Economical, powerful and convenient: the HDS 6/14-4 C is a single-phase hot water blaster in the HDS Compact class with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and offers a wide range of impressive features. The unique eco!efficiency mode ensures efficient, economical operation. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. With Servo Control, you can adjust the water flow and pressure directly on the trigger gun without having to set it down. The practical single-button operation and practical storage compartments for nozzles and other accessories and tools demonstrate the sophisticated operating concept. The machine is also equipped with large wheels and a steering roller, which ensure a high level of mobility, and features a robust chassis with integrated tanks for fuel and cleaning agents.