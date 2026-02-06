The HDS 6/14 C Classic single-phase, high-performance, hot water, water blaster in the Kärcher compact class impresses with advanced equipment. These include the unique eco setting, which enables especially environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling of the device is ensured by central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller ensure outstanding mobility. The robust chassis has integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. The device is also fitted with ergonomic Easy Press gun with soft grip and continuous pressure/water flow adjustment (servo control) on the accessories. There are also practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.