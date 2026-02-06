Water blaster HDS 6/14 C Classic
Single-phase hot water, water blaster with Eco mode, one-button operation, integrated tanks, Easy Press gun with soft grip, continuous pressure/water flow regulation, and much more.
The HDS 6/14 C Classic single-phase, high-performance, hot water, water blaster in the Kärcher compact class impresses with advanced equipment. These include the unique eco setting, which enables especially environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling of the device is ensured by central single-button operation. The large wheels and steering roller ensure outstanding mobility. The robust chassis has integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. The device is also fitted with ergonomic Easy Press gun with soft grip and continuous pressure/water flow adjustment (servo control) on the accessories. There are also practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.
Features and benefits
Efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
Ease of useIntuitive operation with large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. Tanks for cleaning agent, limescale inhibitor and fuel can be conveniently filled from outside without opening the cover.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cord and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance bracket for easy transport.
Reliability
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects the pump from damage.
- Water softening system protects the heating coil against calcification damage.
Mobility
- Jogger principle with large wheels and steering roller.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|240 - 560
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|3.6
|Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|3.5
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|2.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|102
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|110.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Soft damping system (SDS)
- Pressure switch-off
- Integrated fuel and cleaning agent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Facade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities