Water blaster HDS 7/12-4 M
Extremely user-friendly middle class hot water blaster with a robust 3-piston axial pump, water-cooled 4-pole electric motor and two detergent tanks.
The single-phase HDS 7/12-4 M hot water blaster from Kärcher combines the highest cleaning quality with the best ergonomics and user-friendliness, making it the perfect entry-level machine in the middle class. High-quality components and systems, such as the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, the stainless steel heating coil with optimised burner engineering and the low-consumption eco!efficiency mode, ensure safe and economical operation. The innovative EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050 mm stainless steel spray lance with patented nozzle technology are also included as standard for effortless, fatigue-free and ergonomic work. The middle class machine also impresses with its two detergent tanks, intuitive single-button operation, ergonomic accessory storage, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and a sophisticated mobility concept. Consistently applied safety technology with a water filter, safety valves and SDS hose also reliably protects the particularly maintenance-friendly HDS 7/12-4 M from damage.
Features and benefits
Maximum efficiency
- Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with three-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high level of performance and durability.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valve, water shortage and fuel safeguard guarantee the operational safety of the device.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes two hooks for suction hose and power cord
- Spacious storage compartment for cleaning agents, gloves or tools, for example.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easily switched between detergent tanks 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Operating concept
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|350 - 700
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 120 / 3 - 12
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|165 / 16.5
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|3.4
|Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|4.6
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|3.7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|025
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|181.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|191.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1300 x 800 x 1140
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
Equipment
- Cleaning agent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- ANTI!Twist
- Anti-twist system
- Pressure switch-off
- Two detergent tanks
- Dry-run protection
- Stainless steel heating coil
Application areas
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Facade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities