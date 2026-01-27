Water blaster HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
The HDS-E 8/16-4 M with electric boiler is ideal where exhaust gases are undesired. Thanks to a unique type of boiler insulation and eco!efficiency mode, it is efficient and eco-friendly.
The innovative HDS E 8/16-4 M electrically heated, hot water, water blaster is designed for excellent energy efficiency and a particularly high operating temperature. Thanks to the innovative, highly effective boiler insulation made from a special foam, the power consumption of the device is drastically reduced in the continuous standby mode. This allows energy savings of up to 40%. The eco!efficiency mode automatically switches the device into the particularly efficient 60°C mode, saving valuable resources. The especially hot operating temperature of max. 85°C is especially advantageous on greasy and oily stains, where a temperature of up to 80°C can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to servo control. A high-speed heating chamber ensures a much shorter preheating time. The hot water high-pressure cleaner can be used wherever exhaust gases are undesired or even prohibited, e. g. in food processing plants, hospitals, large kitchens or industrial plants.
Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
- Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40 percent energy in standby mode.
- Unique eco!efficiency mode.
Especially high work temperature
- Large water reservoir (max. 85 °C).
- Up to 45 °C in continuous operation under full load or 70 °C with servo control.
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Servo control
- For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 760
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|min. 45 - max. 85
|Connected load (kW)
|29.5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Heating output (kW)
|24
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|122.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|133.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Emission-free electric heating
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure switch-off
- Two detergent tanks
- Servo control
Application areas
- Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas