Water blaster HDS 13/20-4 S
For maximum performance under the harshest conditions: super class hot water blaster with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, robust 3-piston axial pump and stainless steel heating coil.
As one of the most powerful machines in Kärcher's super class, the HDS 13/20-4 S hot water blaster impresses with the best cleaning results under the harshest operating conditions. High-quality components such as the low-speed, 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston provide maximum quality, while the economical eco!efficiency mode ensures maximum efficiency. Very easy to operate and maintain, ergonomically designed and easy to transport, the HDS 13/20-4 S also scores highly in terms of user-friendliness. This is underlined not least by the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology. The optimised burner engineering, a stainless steel heating coil, two detergent tanks, extensive safety technology, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and sophisticated accessory storage options round off the machine's lavish equipment package.
Features and benefits
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes two hooks for suction hose and power cord
- Spacious storage compartment for cleaning agents, gloves or tools, for example.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valve, water shortage and fuel safeguard guarantee the operational safety of the device.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easily switched between detergent tanks 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|420
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 1300
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Max. pressure (bar)
|240
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|9.5
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|7.6
|Connected load (kW)
|9.5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|233.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|243.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1300 x 800 x 1140
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo control
Equipment
- Pressure switch-off
- Soft damping system (SDS)
- Two detergent tanks
- Dry-run protection
- Stainless steel heating coil
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Facade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities