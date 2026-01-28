Water blaster HDS 5/11 U
Entry class model of a hot water, water blaster. Innovative upright design ensures good mobility and ergonomics.
The main benefit of the new upright-class of hot water blasters is the horizontal machine concept. This ensures low weight, compact dimensions and the ease with which they can be loaded and transported. They fit also easily in vertical position in a station wagon for transportation from one location to the next. Thanks to their compact size, these units take up a minimum of storage space when they are not in use. Large diameter wheels as well as a ergonomically shaped push/pull handle ensure excellent manoeuvrability and mobility, even on difficult surfaces. The three-piston axial high-pressure pump has hardened stainless-steel pistons and a brass cylinder head. A pressure switch shuts down the unit automatically when the trigger gun is closed. This relieves the load on components and prolongs their service lives. High-pressure pump, burner fan and heating oil pump are driven by an electric motor and are combined to form a drive module. This principle not only ensures a very compact assembly and a high power output, it also makes the units exceptionally reliable. The characteristics of the time-proven Kärcher boiler-technology are high performance in a minimum of space while ensuring full compliance with the statutory emission limits. Single-phase unit with air-cooled two-pole electric motor. Three-piston axial pump with hardened stainless-steel pistons. Chemical feed in low-pressure mode.
Features and benefits
Innovative upright designNegotiate uneven surfaces and stairs effortlessly. Large wheels for unsurfaced terrain.
Water fine filterEffectively protects the high-pressure pump from contamination. Easily removable from the outside of the unit.
Compact designSpace-saving storage and transport. Leak-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transport. Also ideal for smaller service vehicles.
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|110 / 11
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|2.2
|Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|2.4
|Fuel tank (l)
|6.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|68.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|77.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|618 x 618 x 994
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Pressure switch-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Facade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities