The main benefit of the new upright-class of hot water blasters is the horizontal machine concept. This ensures low weight, compact dimensions and the ease with which they can be loaded and transported. They fit also easily in vertical position in a station wagon for transportation from one location to the next. Thanks to their compact size, these units take up a minimum of storage space when they are not in use. Large diameter wheels as well as a ergonomically shaped push/pull handle ensure excellent manoeuvrability and mobility, even on difficult surfaces. The three-piston axial high-pressure pump has hardened stainless-steel pistons and a brass cylinder head. A pressure switch shuts down the unit automatically when the trigger gun is closed. This relieves the load on components and prolongs their service lives. High-pressure pump, burner fan and heating oil pump are driven by an electric motor and are combined to form a drive module. This principle not only ensures a very compact assembly and a high power output, it also makes the units exceptionally reliable. The characteristics of the time-proven Kärcher boiler-technology are high performance in a minimum of space while ensuring full compliance with the statutory emission limits. Single-phase unit with air-cooled two-pole electric motor. Three-piston axial pump with hardened stainless-steel pistons. Chemical feed in low-pressure mode.