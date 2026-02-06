The HDC Classic is an industrial stationary water blaster for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Up to three operators can work simultaneously at different applications (points of use) using the device and the available water volume of 2000 l/h. The required working pressure is adjustable; devices can be selected for a maximum 80 bar or a maximum 160 bar. The HDC Classic is supplied with storage tank and float valve, dry-running protection, water temperature monitoring in the inlet, leak detection, motor protection circuit breaker and winding protection for the motor of the high-pressure pump, operating hours meter and error message display as standard. The inlet temperature is 60 °C. As an option, an advance pressure pump can be installed for a maximum inlet temperature of 85 °C. Fields of application include industry, agriculture and public services. Frames and casings in stainless steel and powder-coated steel are available as an option. The industrial crankshaft pump, the brass pump head and the 4-pole low-speed electric motor (1450 rpm) are extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty applications.