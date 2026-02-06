The adjustable HDC Standard stationary water blaster is available for the following performance classes: 4000 l/h (2 x 2000 l/h pump units), 6000 l/h (3 x 2000 l/h pump units) and 8000 l/h (4 x 2000 l/h pump units). Working pressures between 80 and 160 bar are also possible. Other features include a water inlet temperature of up to 85 °C (up to 60 °C as standard), steel frame or optional stainless steel frame, air-cooled, 4-pole low-speed motors, robust crankshaft pumps with brass cylinder head and pressure tank with integrated float tank and filter in the water inlet, operating hours meter, error message display and operating parameters. The system, pumps and motors also switch on and off automatically. Other safety features are the dry-running protection, water inlet temperature monitoring, motors with winding protection and motor protection switch, overflow valve and pressure sensor, safety valve and pressure tank on each pump, and leak detection. The devices are also available for 60 hertz upon request.