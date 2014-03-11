Steam vacuum cleaners

3-in-1: Steaming, vacuuming and drying

The Kärcher SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the strengths of dry vacuum cleaners. It vacuums, for example, crumbs off the floor, wipes with a damp cloth and then even dries the floor. All of this in a single work step. This impressive all-round device with matching accessories is sure to keep every household clean and under control – easy, convenient, quick and without chemicals.