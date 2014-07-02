Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners

Viruses such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus or the norovirus may remain infectious for a very long time on hard surfaces such as metal, stone, wood, ceramic, plastic or paper if they are not deactivated. The viruses can be deactivated by high temperatures, among other things, for example with the use of steam cleaners.

When cleaning walls, floors or furniture, germs, bacteria and viruses can be effectively fought with professional steam cleaners. In this application, the steam emerges from the nozzle in very fine droplets and, depending on the type of appliance, at a maximum temperature of 100 °C and a maximum pressure of 3 to 4 bar. The acceleration is about 170 km/h. Therefore, the steam reaches all cracks or rubber folds where brushes or cloths can hardly reach. In this way, hard-to-reach areas can be cleaned hygienically and thoroughly.

In order to combat viruses effectively, the nozzle must be guided over the surface. Before use, other dirt should be removed from the surface. Furthermore, the correct cleaning speed (30cm/s) at the maximum steam stage must be ensured.