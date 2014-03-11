CORDLESS ELECTRIC BROOMS

Who hasn't been confronted with situations like this: you've barely finished vacuuming and there are already crumbs on the floor again. The cordless electric broom from Kärcher is the ideal everyday companion for cleaning here and there – without having to fetch the vacuum cleaner.

The cordless electric broom is perfect for everyday cleaning. It is small, mobile and easy to operate – and can be used throughout the home. Thanks to its compact shape and modern cordless design, the electric broom can be stored in a space-saving manner and is always ready for use.