Manual Cleaning Equipment
Tact is irreplaceable. Manual cleaning equipment is essential for the daily maintenance cleaning of floors, surfaces or windows. Particularly in areas that are difficult to access with machines. We provide customised solutions for efficient, professional cleaning processes and the highest standards. High-quality, ergonomic manual tools make absolute cleanliness possible.
Cleaning trolley and bucket
Maintenance cleaning is fast and efficient with our modular cleaning trolleys offering excellent stability with a choice of different basic equipment.
Floor
Kärcher offers ergonomically designed products of the highest quality for manual floor cleaning and excellent dirt pick-up.
Surface
Everything you need for efficient and effective surface cleaning can be found here. Remove dirt in all areas that are inaccessible or difficult to reach with machines.
Window
Professional quality for professionals. Cleaning glass perfectly and streak-free requires ergonomic design, reliable connecting parts and versatile components. For safe and efficient working.