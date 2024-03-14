Product finder for Kärcher Professional machines

Find a wide range of technology at lightning speed.

Whatever your application, we have the right Professional machine for you. With our product finder, you can find exactly the right equipment for your specific cleaning task in no time at all.

High-pressure cleaners

Professional high-pressure cleaners

Hard work made easy: our Professional high-pressure cleaners complete a wide range of tasks quickly and efficiently. This includes all cold and hot water machines and detergents.

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Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for the automotive sector

Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Whether wet or dry, coarse or fine: our Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners are a match for any kind of dirt and are indispensable in many industries – special applications included.

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dry vacuum cleaners

Professional dry vacuum cleaners

Whether dry vacuum cleaners, upright brush-type vacuum cleaners, battery-powered vacuum cleaners or electric brooms: our Professional range offers powerful and user-friendly solutions for every area of application.

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Industrial sweepers

Professional sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Ergonomic and low-dust cleaning: our Professional sweepers and vacuum sweepers get every last corner clean – whether outdoors or indoors, pushed by hand or with a traction drive.

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Aspiración de Viruta

Professional industrial vacuuming/dedusting solutions

A system that makes a difference: we offer industrial vacuuming/dedusting solutions in all their variants – from portable machines to turnkey vacuum and dedusting systems.

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