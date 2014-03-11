Save water using Kärcher high-pressure cleaners

A high-pressure cleaner is the ideal helper around the home and in the garden. These machines clean patios, storage spaces and courtyards as well as garden tools or bicycles quickly and thoroughly. They also help save water: about 3500 litres of water per hour flows through a normal hose with a pressure of about 3 to 5 bar. A powerful high-pressure cleaner consumes an average of 450 litres of water per hour in the same amount of time. This saving is due to the high water pressure of up to 160 bar which reduces cleaning times.

The featured technology does not only offer practical advantages. It is fun to feel the water pressure with the trigger gun in the hand and see how quickly the dirt is removed and washed away.