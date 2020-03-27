Online Shop

Refund Policy

If you return a Product to us:



(a) Because you have cancelled the Contract between us within seven days (see clause 5.1 of general webshop T's and C's), we will process the refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, and within 30 days of the day you gave notice of cancellation. In this case, we will refund the price of the Product in full, and any applicable delivery charges. However, you will be responsible for the cost of returning the item to us.



(b) For any other reason (for instance, because you have notified us in accordance with clause 19 that you do not agree to a change in these terms and conditions or in any of our policies, or because you consider that the product is defective), we will examine the returned Product and will notify you of any refund due via phone or e-mail within a reasonable time period. We will usually process any refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within 30 days of the day we confirmed to you via e-mail that you were entitled to a refund. If we opt to refund the price of a defective product (see clause 10.2 of general webshop T's and C's), we will refund the price of the product in full, any applicable delivery charges and any reasonable costs you incur in returning the item to us.