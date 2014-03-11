Professional
As the world’s biggest manufacturer of cleaning machines, we understand that our professional customers, wherever they may be in the world, have their own unique cleaning tasks. And we also understand that cleaning is a necessity that there is often little time for. This is why our ranges of professional cleaning machines, accessories and detergents are designed with our customers to meet their needs. Regardless of business type or location, Kärcher products provide superb cleaning performance, save time and resources, and are intuitive to operate: leaving businesses to focus on what is most important to them.
Industry solutions – products for professional use
Finding the optimal solution for cleaning tasks is an important economic factor for businesses of any kind. Environmental aspects are also of growing global significance. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements.
Business cleaning packages
If you are thinking of starting a new cleaning business or already own such a business, then choosing the right cleaning equipment is a top priority.
Car wash packages
Kärcher is renowned for its excellent quality, reliable, rugged and durable range of car wash equipment.
Car wash packages can be tailor made to suit your requirements and budget.
Return to work
Maintain good hygiene and protect your people as they return to work.
Request a site survey and onsite demonstration
Commercial cleaning tasks are highly specialised and require the right machine for the job.
You can learn more about this process or request a site survey / live demo here.
Find your closest Kärcher Center or Authorised Dealer
We have a large network of Centers and Authorised Kärcher Dealers that distribute our Professional range.
News letter
Stay updated with company news, special offers and new product information.