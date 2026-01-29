GARDEN TOOLS

No power. No problem. Don`t let cables stop your wow.

Whether for lawn, hedge or tree maintenance, or the removal of weeds and leaves. With Kärcher garden tools, gardens become even nicer. And, thanks to the battery operation, without any noise or bothersome cables.

PRODUCT RANGE

Kärcher Battery lawn trimmer

Battery lawn trimmer

The Kärcher battery lawn trimmers ensure neatly cut edges and a nice lawn border. From easy to powerful, Kärcher offers the right solution for every area of application.

Kärcher Battery hedge trimmers

Battery hedge trimmers

Perfect for shaping and trimming hedges and bushes. Thanks to the battery operation, quiet, practical and no bothersome cables.

Kärcher Battery grass & shrub shear

Battery grass & shrub shear

With the battery powered grass shears, the trimming of lawn edges is easy work. And with a simple blade change, the tool becomes a pair of shrub shears for the precise modelling of shrubs.

Kärcher Battery weed remover

Battery weed remover

No weeds can flourish against this battery weed remover. Dry moss and weeds can be eliminated effortlessly at the surface without causing back pain.

Kärcher Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

Conquer the autumn garden in a storm. The battery powered Kärcher leaf blower and blower vac ensure tidy paths and gardens in no time at all.

Kärcher Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

Effortless tree maintenance even in event of hard-to-access branches. No problem for the battery tree lopper or the battery pruning saw from Kärcher.

Kärcher Battery chain saw

Battery chain saw

With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.

KNOW-HOW: TIPS & TRICKS FOR GARDEN CARE

Whether in spring, when the gardening season really gets going again, or during the fall months when the garden is gradually being prepared for winter, anyone who wants to keep their garden green and beautiful in the long term has a lot of work ahead of them. With these expert tips, garden care is guaranteed to be a success.

Battery Universe Logo

Battery Universe

Whether 18 V, 36 V, Battery Power or Battery Power +: Here you find comprehensive information on the advantages, features and compatibility of the exchangeable battery systems from Kärcher.

Wechselakku FAQs

Battery Power / Battery Power + FAQs

How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.

