Battery chain saws

Tree maintenance, treetop cutting, making firewood, felling trees: Kärcher chain saws and pole saws impress in all disciplines with their user-friendliness and first-class chain speed.

0 Products
Application battery chain saw

Features of chain saw

Effortless chain tensioning via rotary knob.

Battery Chain saw settings

Automatic chain lubrication for low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.

Automatic chain lubrication

Brushless motor for extended lifetime.

Battery chain saw brushless motor
Claw Stop battery chain saw
Claw stop for safe guidance and precise cuts.
Maximum Security Battery Chain Saw
Maximum safety in event of recoil effect caused by the immediate stopping of the chain.
Oil level
The oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.

Highlights of chain saw

For the battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery, even tree trunks are no problem thanks to its outstanding speed and optimum cutting width. The tool-less chain tensioning system and automatic chain lubrication make operation extremely easy – whether for professionals or beginners. Thanks to the chain saw brake and the 2-switch system, safety during use is always guaranteed.
 

icon_arrow

Features of pole saw

Easy adjustment of chain tension with hex wrench.

Easy setting Battery pole Saw

Low wear and maintenance requirements thanks to automatic chain lubrication.

Automatic lubrication pole saw

With the easy fibreglass extension insert, branches up to a height of 4 metres can be sawn without problem.

Battery pole saw
Easy storing battery pole saw
The pole saw can be dismantled into 3 parts and stored in minimum space.
optimised weight distribution Battery Pole Saw
Optimum weight distribution for fatigue-free working thanks to the practical shoulder strap.
30°
Optimised 30° blade angle for working conveniently from the ground.

Highlights of pole saw

Where chain saws have a fear of heights, the battery-powered pole saw from Kärcher has a trump card. It can be used to saw easily and safely through branches up to 4 metres high that are difficult to cut.

icon_arrow

18 V Kärcher Battery Power

PSW 18-20 Battery

With the battery-powered pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery, all branches up to a height of 4 metres can be reached. For safe and practical tree maintenance.

Voltage: 18 V
Guide bar: 20 cm
Chain speed: 5.5 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 50 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 80 cuts (5 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: No
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: No

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

36 V Kärcher Battery Power

CNS 36-35 Battery

With fast chain speed and wide bar length: The battery chain saw CNS 36-35 Battery is ideal for demanding tree maintenance.

Voltage: 36 V
Guide bar: 35 cm
Chain speed: 21 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 190 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 200 cuts (10 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: Yes

* Maximum performance with an 36 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

18 V Battery Power

You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here
TO THE PRODUCTS
36 V

You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here
TO THE PRODUCTS