PRODUCTS ON THE KÄRCHER BATTERY POWER BATTERY PLATFORM

No power connection in your outside area? Want to avoid a clutter of cables in your garden? This is no problem for the new battery-powered garden and cleaning devices with the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application. 18 V Kärcher Battery Power and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power. Maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.