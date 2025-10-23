Mobile cleaning

Keeping clean out and about

Not without my Kärcher: no matter where you are, you never have to do without the power of Kärcher cleaning solutions. When out and about, the battery-powered mobile cleaners with low pressure that is ideal for quickly cleaning shoes, prams, bicycles or even dogs. With our medium-pressure washers, the water required can be drawn either from a tap or via a suction hose from alternative sources such as a water barrel. One battery now delivers all the flexibility and power needed to restore the WOW factor almost anywhere.