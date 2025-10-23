Mobile cleaning
When there is no plug nearby, don`t worry.
Why should you carry dirt around when you can recreate the WOW effect in an instant? Mobile cleaning means lightweight, compact medium- and low-pressure devices that allow you to clean bikes, camping furniture, prams, buggies, hiking boots, dogs and lots more quickly and gently, without having to rely on power and water connections. In the middle of nowhere or simply a quick clean at home. Thanks to powerful lithium-ion batteries and a water tank or suction hose, everything can be cleaned again where it often makes most sense: on the spot.
Our mobile cleaning solutions
Which is the right one for you?
Keeping clean out and about
Not without my Kärcher: no matter where you are, you never have to do without the power of Kärcher cleaning solutions. When out and about, the battery-powered mobile cleaners with low pressure that is ideal for quickly cleaning shoes, prams, bicycles or even dogs. With our medium-pressure washers, the water required can be drawn either from a tap or via a suction hose from alternative sources such as a water barrel. One battery now delivers all the flexibility and power needed to restore the WOW factor almost anywhere.
OC 3
Cleaning unplugged
Whether it's a small area around the house, garden furniture, a bicycle or the dog's kennel that needs cleaning, the medium-pressure washers from our KHB range and a garden hose are all it takes. These compact and lightweight bundles of energy, with their 18 V exchangeable battery, need neither a power connection nor a device unit. Simply pick them up, attach the hose and the perfectly balanced flat jet with precisely calibrated medium pressure starts working its magic. The job is done in a flash!
KHB 6 Battery
Cleaning unplugged
OC 3 Foldable
WOW to go
The battery-powered Mobile Outdoor Cleaner models deliver low pressure to gently clean shoes, pushchairs, bicycles and even dogs. Ideal for out and about, with a water tank and a whole host of accessories, such as the cone jet nozzle or suction hose. And, of course, a powerful lithium-ion battery.
Applications
ACCESSORIES
With our medium-pressure and low-pressure washers, items will look WOW again in no time, even when travelling and far away from power outlets. It's even easier with accessories that are designed for cleaning on the move, which can do the job even more effortlessly and efficiently.
Our pressure washers
