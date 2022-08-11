KÄRCHER BATTERY POWER+
One platform – every possibility
In our Kärcher Battery Power+ platform, all Kärcher 36 volt machines can use one and the same battery. That way, you're always ready for cleaning and maintenance jobs – indoors and outdoors. Benefit from reliable runtimes and more productivity. Cordless freedom in all applications – from aeroplane interior cleaning to green space maintenance.
Demanding tasks call for efficient solutions: Kärcher Battery Power+
Professionals look for top performance. With Kärcher, they need only insert the battery and they're ready to go. Working with the 36 V battery system gives you unlimited power, complete safety and maximum compatibility.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power+
The 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform always delivers high power. The machines in this platform are compatible with all high-performance 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries in 6.0 and 7.5 Ah, as well as the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries (2.5 Ah and 5.0 Ah). One battery for a wide range of Kärcher cordless tools, whether trimming lawns, high-pressure cleaning, hedge trimming or wet or dry vacuuming.
Flexible. Portable. Powerful.
Real Time Technology
The unique Kärcher Real Time Technology offers users optimal orientation. Compared to traditional LED displays, the operating and charging states are displayed in detail.
Remaining runtime in minutes
When the machine is in operation the user is constantly aware of the remaining runtime and thus knows to the exact minute when the battery has to be changed or charged. The runtime is adapted depending on the machine.
Battery capacity as a percentage
The battery capacity can be read at a glance.
Remaining charging time in minutes
During the charging process the remaining charging time is shown on the display. This means the user knows exactly when he can start working again.
Kärcher Battery Power+ – super intelligent and perfectly safe
High-performance lithium-ion cells, as well as perfectly coordinated electronics, make Kärcher batteries especially powerful.
Without any annoying cable, battery-powered machines offer maximum freedom of movement and are ready for use in an instant. Thanks to the innovative Kärcher Real Time Technology, the battery state can be checked at any time at a glance: the integrated LC display shows how many minutes of work can still be carried out with the current battery. And in the battery charger the battery display shows exactly how long the remaining charging time is in minutes.
Highlights
1. Splash-proof
The battery is protected from water jets in accordance with IPX5.
2. LC display with Real Time Technology
The integrated LC display shows either the charging state, the remaining runtime or the remaining charging time.
3. Powerful lithium-ion cells
Guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.
4. Intelligent cell monitoring
Protects against overload, overheating and deep discharge.
5. Extreme robustness
The housing of the Kärcher batteries is very shock-resistant.
6. Efficient temperature management
Maximum performance is assured during high-power applications with efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
When technology thinks for itself – the machine communication.
The batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform are designed so that they can communicate with the machine that they operate. This means information can be read from the battery and displayed on any interface in the machine, even if the battery is fitted at a position that is difficult to view.
Pleasant and comfortable – the handling.
It is only one detail, but it is of great importance. Soft, flexible components are integrated, which ensure easy handling and good grip. Not an important technological feature for a battery, but an obvious advantage for the professional user.
Battery Peace of Mind Guarantee
Products of the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platforms
The best for you and your machines: original Kärcher accessories
The innovative Kärcher battery-powered machines open up versatile fields of application and offer maximum operating comfort. Original Kärcher accessories offer even greater versatility in applications and enhanced safety and also make your work easier. The Kärcher accessories range includes batteries in various performance classes, carrying straps, hoses, attachments and extensions, as well as personal protection equipment and safety equipment with cut protection trousers, safety shoes, gloves and protective goggles. Everything you need for successful, safe work.