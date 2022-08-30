PRODUCTS ON THE KÄRCHER BATTERY POWER BATTERY PLATFORM

No power connection in your outside area? Want to avoid a clutter of cables in your garden? This is no problem for the new battery-powered garden and cleaning devices with the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application. 18 V Kärcher Battery Power and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power. Maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.

PRODUCTS IN THE 36 V KÄRCHER BATTERY POWER BATTERY PLATFORM

Battery High Pressure Washer

Battery Vacuum Cleaner

Battery Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Battery Spray Extraction Cleaner

Battery chainsaw

Battery Hedge Trimmer

Battery Leaf Blower

Battery Line Trimmer

Battery Multitool