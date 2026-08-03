Water filters
Kärcher water filters effectively reduce impurities and unwanted residues from the water pipe, ensuring safe drinking water. The multi-stage filter systems are connected directly to the water pipe and offer solutions for various applications. Pollutants such as chlorine, heavy metals, microplastics, drug residues, bacteria and viruses are filtered out, improving the flavour of the water.
Water filter systems
Three reasons to use our WPC 120 UF water filter system
Effective filtering
The powerful 4-stage filter system reliably removes particles such as microplastics, reduces heavy metals and drug residues in the water and also removes bacteria and viruses. At the same time, the water filter preserves valuable minerals, which are important for the body, and improves the taste of the water.
Easy installation and operation
No pump, no power connection: the WPC 120 UF water filter only requires a water connection and some space; for example, the water connection for the water filter can be in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. The designer fitting for extracting the filtered water can also be easily installed and operated like a normal tap and is already included in the scope of delivery. The fitting thus serves as a water filter tap.
Easy maintenance
Regular exchange of the filter suffices for reliable functioning. The filter can be easily removed with just one turn. The Pre-Pure filter only has to be exchanged roughly every 3 to 6 months (or after 2,500 l); the Hy-Protect and the Post-Protect filters last up to 12 months (or for the filtering of 2,500 l).
How water filter systems work
Pre-Pure filter
In the 1st and 2nd stages, a particle filter and activated carbon filter remove large suspended matter from the water and as a result extend the lifetime of the downstream filters.
Hy-Protect filter
The ultrafiltration membrane in the third stage removes even tiny particles down to a size of 0.1 micrometres (500 times finer than a human hair). This means that the filter is able to filter out more than 99.9999% of bacteria.
Post-Protect filter
The activated carbon filter in the 4th filter stage removes chlorine, drug residues and heavy metals and improves the taste of the water without affecting the mineral content.
What does the Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter do?
The WPC 120 UF water filter reliably removes harmful substances and particles from tap water for high-quality, filtered drinking water, including: