Solution for every target group.
Products and Solutions for every Target Group. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.
Agriculture
Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.
Automotive
Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.
Building Service Contractor
Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.
Construction
Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.
Healthcare
Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.
Hospitality
Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.
Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.
Public service
Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.
Advice, service and sales
Kärcher Centers: Visit a Kärcher Center near you here.
Store locator: Find Kärcher dealers and retailers here.
Contact Kärcher: Use our contact form or call us directly on +27 (0) 11 657 7300.
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