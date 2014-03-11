STEAM CLEANERS

Chemical-free. Hygienically safe.

The Kärcher steam cleaners ensure cleanliness in the entire household and your family can be sure that everything is cleaned fibre-deep – completely without chemicals. Thanks to the top cleaning performance, the steam removes up to 99.999%* of the coronaviruses, as well as 99.99%** of all typical household bacteria, and ensures a hygienic and healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, on floors or even for the ironing, Kärcher really goes full steam and delivers top results. Discover the diversity of possible applications now!

Filter
Heat-up time (min)
Heating output (W)
Area performance (m²)
Max. steam pressure (bar)
  • Compare products
  • |
0 Products
Person reinigt Holzboden mit Kärcher Dampfreiniger

Using steam to combat coronaviruses* and bacteria**

A simple and effective method to combat bacteria and enveloped viruses: steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and heated cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, and more besides.

  • A hygienic deep clean using steam – without any chemicals, just tap water
  • Eliminates up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses and 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
  • Higher cleaning performance than conventional manual cleaning methods with detergents
  • High steam temperature, powerful steam generation
Steam cleaner vs. Corona

BRING BACK THE WOW WITH FULL STEAM AHEAD

The choice is yours: the EasyFix series with improved accessories

SC 5 EasyFix

Even removes stubborn dirt thanks to the innovative VapoHydro function (hot water activation). The multi-stage steam flow control also allows selection of the optimal setting for the respective surface and the degree of contamination.

Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.

Woman ironing using a Kärcher steam cleaner SC 5 EasyFix with steam pressure iron

SC 4 EasyFix

With detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.

Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.

Woman cleaning door using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 4

SC 3 EasyFix

With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.

Person cleaning wooden floor with SC 3 EasyFix

SC 3 Upright

With 3-level steam flow control for different floor coverings and carpet gliders for refreshing carpets. The premium steam mop has a removable water tank´that can be refilled at any time for non-stop cleaning. Descaling technology removes the need for additional descaling.

Person cleaning kirchen floor with SC 3 Upright EasyFix

SC 2 EasyFix

The perfect entry-level solution to the world of steam cleaning - with all the essential functions. The multi-functional accessories can be stored directly on the device.

Person cleaning table with Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix

SC 1 EasyFix

Quick to hand and perfect for occasional use. Thanks to the compact size, it can be stored directly at the place of use (e.g. kitchen, bathroom). Despite the handy size, the SC 1 also removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses*, as well as 99.99% of typical household bacteria.**

Person cleaning wall using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 1 EasyFix

The better mop***

The floor can be a real stomping ground. Unfortunately not only for crawling babies, playing children and pets, but also for bacteria, viruses and dirt. Steam cleaners are the perfect solution here. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues. The floor nozzle EasyFix slats make sure that the steam remains directly on the ground for a long time so that it can deploy its maximum effect. The clean result: elimination of up to 99.999%* of coronaviruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria. Kärcher steam cleaners are thus considerably more hygienic than conventional mops.*** Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be conveniently refreshened with the steam cleaner.

icon_arrow

Full steam ahead when cleaning the house

Hygienic cleanliness in the kitchen with Kärcher steam cleaners

Kitchen cleaning

Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the extraction hood, hob or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – without huge physical effort and without chemical residues.

Person cleaning floor using Kärcher steam cleaner

Floor cleaning

When cleaning hard floor coverings such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, the steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene - without any chemical residues.

Person cleaning bathroom using Kärcher steam cleaner

Bathroom cleaning

Also when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fixtures and fittings, shower cubicles, crevices and joints or cracks, the steam cleaners do a perfect job and ensure absolute hygienic cleanliness.

Woman ironing with steam cleaner with steam pressure iron

Steam ironing

The Kärcher SI 4 EasyFix Iron with high-quality steam pressure iron and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time for 100% of ironing results and offers immediate shelf-dry laundry.

Here you find more tips on "Cleaning with steam

An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories

The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.

Person is ironing with Kärcher steam pressure iron

Steam pressure iron

Cleaning the floor with steam

Hand and floor nozzles

Cloth kits for steam cleaner

Cloth kits

Bath cleaning with steam cleaner brush

Sets of brushes

Person cleans bathroom with Kärcher steam cleaner

Steam hoses

Cleaning with Kärcher steam cleaner

Accessory kits

Window cleaning with steam cleaner

Other

You can also find suitable accessories for your device with our accessories finder.

To the accessories finder

* When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. a steaming duration of 30 seconds at the maximum steam level, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as coronavirus or influenza (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), are removed from smooth, hard household surfaces (test germs: Modified Vaccinia Ankara virus) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.

** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.

*** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.