WARRANTY CONDITIONS

4.) Content and Scope of the Warranty

In cases where the following examples are found, or where signs are detectable on the machine that one or more of the following might have been the case, no rights or claims exist under the present warranty:

The use of the machine for a purpose which is contrary to its intended purpose.

Improper operation of the machine.

The setting-up of the machine in an improper position or its installation by an unauthorized third party.

External influences exerted on the machine, such as vandalism, natural catastrophes, environmental influences, fire, weather-related influences, or other natural phenomena.

Contact with materials against which the machine is not resistant.

The use of the machine with attachments not manufactured by Kärcher or previously authorized by Kärcher, and/or the installation of spare parts not manufactured or authorized by Kärcher.

Failure due to insufficient maintenance or negligence.



The following wear and tear components and attachments are not covered by the warranty:

i) High pressure and low pressure seals in the high-pressure pump.

ii) Oil seals.

iii) Trigger guns, high-pressure hoses and nozzles.

iv) Pump sets.

v) Non-return valves, low-pressure valves and high-pressure valves.

vi) Chemical injectors and strainers used in foaming attachments.

vii) Vacuum motors are not covered if debris, hair or foreign objects are found lodged in the turbine.

viii) Electrical components such as micro switches, electric motors, contactors and switches.

ix) The carrying-out of installations, repairs, or refurbishing on the machine in question by a third party not authorized for such work by Kärcher.

x) The use of the machine with cleaning agents which have not been approved for use by Kärcher.

xi) Improper voltage, sudden voltage spikes or power fluctuations in the electrical supply.

xii) Not adhering to the correct extension cable requirements such as maximum length and correct cross section.