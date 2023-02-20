WARRANTY CONDITIONS
1.) Content and Scope of the Warranty
Kärcher (Pty) Ltd hereby warrant that the appliance is free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use and service for a period of 24 months.
The warranty period is valid from the date of purchase subject to the following conditions:
a) This warranty shall not affect those rights vis-à-vis the seller, secured by law and by contract, which belongs to the customer in his identity as consumer and purchaser.
b) Any faults of material or manufacture which emerge within the warranty period shall (except in cases of the sort specified under point 4) be eliminated or corrected by the Kärcher Customer Service Department, or by an authorized service partner of Kärcher, free of charge – either by repair or by replacement of the machine/parts of the machine in question, whichever Kärcher shall judge to be appropriate.
c) Any machines or components of machines which are replaced by new components shall become the property of Kärcher.
d) The present warranty comprises no right to claims for damages against Kärcher which extend beyond the rights specified therein.
e) The present warranty constitutes no basis for a right of rescission from the purchasing agreement/sales contract or for a reduction of the purchase price.
f) All payments, services, and other benefits which the purchaser shall have received from the seller as a consequence of the latter’s liability under the product guarantee shall be imputed to the warranty.
g) The removal of the serial number sticker from the appliance will render this undertaking null and void. Machine needs to be sent complete with all its accessories to ensure proper testing and troubleshooting.
h) The assessment will be done within 2 days, and feedback to the customer will be given within this time frame.
2.) Term and Period of Warranty
a) The period of warranty shall begin from the date of invoice.
b) The following warranty terms apply to:
- High pressure cleaners HD and HDS 24 months
- Auto scrubbers - 24 months
- Sweepers - 24 months
- Vacuum Cleaners - 24 months
- Steam cleaners - 24 months
- Engineered solutions - 24 months
- General repairs - 3 months
c) Neither the delivery of new machines, or parts of machines, in fulfilment of warranty commitments, nor improvements to machines made
free of charge during the warranty period, shall have as a consequence an extension of the original warranty period nor a recommencement of the said warranty period from the time of said delivery/improvement.
4.) Content and Scope of the Warranty
In cases where the following examples are found, or where signs are detectable on the machine that one or more of the following might have been the case, no rights or claims exist under the present warranty:
The use of the machine for a purpose which is contrary to its intended purpose.
Improper operation of the machine.
The setting-up of the machine in an improper position or its installation by an unauthorized third party.
External influences exerted on the machine, such as vandalism, natural catastrophes, environmental influences, fire, weather-related influences, or other natural phenomena.
Contact with materials against which the machine is not resistant.
The use of the machine with attachments not manufactured by Kärcher or previously authorized by Kärcher, and/or the installation of spare parts not manufactured or authorized by Kärcher.
Failure due to insufficient maintenance or negligence.
The following wear and tear components and attachments are not covered by the warranty:
i) High pressure and low pressure seals in the high-pressure pump.
ii) Oil seals.
iii) Trigger guns, high-pressure hoses and nozzles.
iv) Pump sets.
v) Non-return valves, low-pressure valves and high-pressure valves.
vi) Chemical injectors and strainers used in foaming attachments.
vii) Vacuum motors are not covered if debris, hair or foreign objects are found lodged in the turbine.
viii) Electrical components such as micro switches, electric motors, contactors and switches.
ix) The carrying-out of installations, repairs, or refurbishing on the machine in question by a third party not authorized for such work by Kärcher.
x) The use of the machine with cleaning agents which have not been approved for use by Kärcher.
xi) Improper voltage, sudden voltage spikes or power fluctuations in the electrical supply.
xii) Not adhering to the correct extension cable requirements such as maximum length and correct cross section.
5.) Transfer of Warranty Rights and Period of Limitation Thereon
a) If a Kärcher machine is sold within the warranty period, the warranty rights in question, in the form in which they exist (as per No. 2 b) of the present conditions) at the point in time of the sale, shall pass over along with the right of property in the machine, to the new owner thereof.
b) Claims under the present warranty in respect of a fault or defect discovered