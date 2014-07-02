Carpet cleaners
Kärcher carpet cleaners ensure freshness and cleanliness. The machines prove their great strength on dirty carpeted areas in highly frequented buildings. However, the spray extraction machines also make stains on textile surfaces of upholstered furniture or car seats disappear.
Floor coverings, upholstered furniture, office chairs, passenger seats – the powerful, handy Kärcher spray extraction machines, corded or battery-powered, clean all textile surfaces and loosen and remove dirt in a single step. With powerful suction turbines for unrivalled low residual moisture.
Kärcher carpet cleaning machines economically clean large areas of carpet deep into the pile. They are suitable for conventional spray extraction as well as a new intermediate cleaning process.
Carpets in public buildings, hotels and restaurants, offices and retail outlets are subjected to heavy wear and tear every day due to foot traffic. This is where our Kärcher carpet cleaners for deep cleaning have proven invaluable. They work with spray extraction and are also known as spray extraction cleaners, spray cleaners or Puzzi. During spray extraction, water is sprayed onto a floor covering under pressure, the dirt is dissolved and then immediately reabsorbed as dirty water. Thanks to the unrivalled vacuuming results and the low residual moisture of Kärcher carpet cleaners, carpeted areas can soon be walked on again. In combination with iCapsol technology, this process is also perfect for cleaning in between uses. Kärcher carpet cleaners are also ideal for deep cleaning upholstery and car seats. With the appropriate accessories, they can even be used for cleaning tiles.
What spray extraction methods does Kärcher offer?
Depending on the degree of soiling, time available and material, spray extraction machines are used in a variety of methods.
One-step cleaning
With pure, one-step spray extraction, the cleaning water, consisting of water with detergent, is sprayed into the floor covering under pressure using the spray nozzle of the spray extraction machine. At the same time, the loosened dirt is sucked up again immediately in the same work step with the suction nozzle of the machine as dirty water. This method is used for deep and interim carpet cleaning as well as for deep cleaning of upholstery.
Two-step cleaning
In the two-step method, the cleaning solution is applied in sections in the first step using the spray extraction machine or a pressurised sprayer. After soaking, the dirty water is rinsed out again with the spray extraction machine and clean water. This method is particularly suitable for deep cleaning of heavily soiled carpets or upholstery.
Combination methods
Here, the carpet is wet shampooed with a detergent and a single-disc machine. The treated area is then thoroughly rinsed with clean water using the spray extraction method. This cleaning method is not suitable for upholstery.
Which textiles can be treated with Kärcher carpet cleaners?
All textile floor coverings whose substrates, adhesives or fixings are both colourfast and resistant to moisture and solvents are suitable. You should test whether this is the case in an inconspicuous place, e.g. on the underside of an armchair or on the carpet under a cupboard. However, do not decide whether the carpet cleaner is suitable for your project until everything is dry again. You should also check beforehand that the carpet backing and backing materials do not shrink or bleed in colour. Absorbent, mostly foamed substrates lead to longer drying times. The visible surface must, of course, be colourfast and consist of suitable fibre types.
Detergents for cleaning carpets and upholstery
The Kärcher system fulfils all the requirements for the deep and gentle cleaning of carpets and upholstery. The cleaning machines are particularly powerful when used with Kärcher's customised liquid detergents with quick-drying formula, which are suitable for carpets, rugs, upholstery, car seats and other textile surfaces. The result is visible cleanliness and a pleasant room fragrance, short drying times and the ability to walk on the surfaces again quickly.Go to cleaning agents
iCapsol technology
Kärcher has developed the iCapsol Encapsulation technology especially for simple and effective intermediate cleaning. It gets to the bottom of the dirt, dissolves it in the depths of the fibres, encapsulates it and then removes it thoroughly.
Kärcher carpet cleaners – wherever professionals want to ensure freshness and hygiene
Public buildings
Busy public traffic places high demands on daily cleaning, a clean appearance, and value-preserving maintenance.
Hotel and gastronomy
Cleanliness and freshness are a mandate of hospitality. With high demands for comfort and economy.
Offices and business premises
The reduction of pathogens and allergens in the workplace protects employees from illness. Deep carpet cleaning contributes to a hygienic working environment.