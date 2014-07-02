Carpet cleaners

What spray extraction methods does Kärcher offer?

Depending on the degree of soiling, time available and material, spray extraction machines are used in a variety of methods.

One-step cleaning

With pure, one-step spray extraction, the cleaning water, consisting of water with detergent, is sprayed into the floor covering under pressure using the spray nozzle of the spray extraction machine. At the same time, the loosened dirt is sucked up again immediately in the same work step with the suction nozzle of the machine as dirty water. This method is used for deep and interim carpet cleaning as well as for deep cleaning of upholstery.

Two-step cleaning

In the two-step method, the cleaning solution is applied in sections in the first step using the spray extraction machine or a pressurised sprayer. After soaking, the dirty water is rinsed out again with the spray extraction machine and clean water. This method is particularly suitable for deep cleaning of heavily soiled carpets or upholstery.

Combination methods

Here, the carpet is wet shampooed with a detergent and a single-disc machine. The treated area is then thoroughly rinsed with clean water using the spray extraction method. This cleaning method is not suitable for upholstery.