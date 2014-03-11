Vehicle wash systems
Our highly efficient system solutions for the economical interior and exterior cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles deliver reliable and high-performance cleaning results. The portfolio includes gantry car washes, commercial vehicle washes, and self-service wash systems, self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt units, start systems, digital solutions, water reclamation systems, and cleaning agents. Tailored to provide a vehicle wash that perfectly suits your requirements.
Commercial vehicle washes
When cleaning commercial vehicles, you need systems that can meet any challenge. Whether truck, bus or municipal vehicle. With our commercial vehicle wash systems, you experience professional efficiency each and every day.
Our vehicle cleaning solutions - tailored to your specific requirements
They are suitable for various customer groups with diverse requirements. Cleanliness not only creates a positive impression but also ensures safety and preserves value. At our company, we firmly believe that where there's a will, there's a way. We provide a suitable solution for every need, individually tailored to meet your specific requirements.
Our gantry car washes and self-service wash systems offer an ideal and cost-effective cleaning solution. They are perfectly suited for use in car wash centers, petrol stations, car dealerships, workshops, and car rental agencies. On the other hand, commercial vehicle wash systems ensure a sparkling fleet for logistics companies, bus operators, or municipalities.
Brand
With us, you have an experienced partner by your side, guiding you to success with decades of expertise and knowledge. As a strong company and a successful manufacturer of vehicle cleaning systems, we are here to support you in finding the perfect cleaning solution. With our brand's outstanding reputation, we help you increase your revenue and work together to achieve your objectives. Your success is our mission.
Quality
Our proven quality is the key to your success. The advanced technology in our products has proven to be reliable. When you see the Kärcher name, you can trust that it embodies Kärcher's unwavering commitment to quality. Our quality seal lives up to its promises. The same applies to our vehicle cleaning systems and their respective accessories. It's time to create your success story: With our systems, you will always be perfectly equipped.
Consulting
We help you succeed – right from the start. Kärcher supports you from the first minute in choosing the right vehicle cleaning system until implementation. As a comprehensive provider of our complete cleaning solutions, we accompany you from the initial site analysis to successful marketing and final installation. Even after commissioning, you can rely on our first-class service.
Service
Clean vehicle wash, impeccable service. We guarantee you the highest quality throughout the product's lifespan. In addition, we provide the appropriate service. Our Kärcher service and factory-trained service partners ensure the flawless operation of your installed system in the long run. If something does not work as expected, we support you with the right solution and are there for you.
Sustainability
A clean vehicle represents a good feeling - and a clear conscience. However, in vehicle cleaning, it is about much more than excellent cleaning results. It is about sustainable and responsible operation of our systems, thereby taking responsibility for operators and customers. The goal: a resource-efficient approach to water, energy, and cleaning agents.
We are there for you!
We offer friendly, expert advice based on individual solutions and are happy to answer all of your questions on washing bays and vehicle cleaning systems. All of our employees have a thorough knowledge of our systems, machines and cleaning agents, and can provide professional advice by telephone. You are also welcome to arrange a personal appointment.
Telephone contact:
Tel.: +27 11 657 7300
Email contact: