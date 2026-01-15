WET AND DRY VACUUM CLEANERS

The powerful WD Range can take on any dirt

Workshop vacuum cleaner or car vacuum cleaner, dry or wet dirt, coarse or fine dirt – it doesn't matter! Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners offer diverse fields of application, both for outside and inside. They stand out from the crowd with superior suction power, high energy efficiency and a robust design. The multi-functional devices have many applications and a comprehensive set of accessories, making them your miracle problem solvers for the house, garden and garage.

People celebrate party on terrace

People celebrate party inside house

Person works wood in workshop

People in car

BRING BACK THE WOW. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.

Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet dirt or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is a reliable ally.

Diverse application possibilities

Multifunctionality is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done, in the cellar, the garage, your hobby workshop or the garden. For renovation work, vacuuming the car, getting rid of shards or spilled water. It doesn’t matter whether the dirt is dry, wet, coarse or fine – these powerful devices even deal reliably with large amounts of water.

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Superior cleaning performance and suction power

Where conventional household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners really get going. With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, wet and dry vacuum cleaners provide ideal dirt pick-up thanks to perfectly coordinated devices and accessories, achieving quick and thorough cleaning results. Using the suction tool when sawing, sanding and much more reduces exposure to dust and dirt, keeping your workspace clean.

Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

Even more convenience

Next-level convenience: the compact design takes little space to store. It allows the hose and accessories to be stored directly on the device. Innovative filter designs make the wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – without any contact with dirt at all. What's more, their long lifetimes thanks to a high level of quality and robustness set the wet and dry vacuum cleaners apart.

Compact wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Features

Applications

The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt, and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.

Kärcher WD 5 P S

Car cleaning

Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.

Kärcher WD 5 P S

Renovation

The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse rubble. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp rubble does not pose a problem.

Kärcher WD 3 P S

Workshop

Convenient dust removal for woodwork and work in the workshop. On models with a built-in power outlet, electric devices can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin sawing.

Kärcher WD 2

Liquids and shards

With our wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the name speaks for itself. Broken drinking bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and option to vacuum without a filter bag.

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Leaked or spilled water

Large puddles have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as pick up large accumulations of water swiftly and effortlessly.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with blower function

Garden

A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden. Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for outside areas

Outside area

Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are clean again in no time with the wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for inside areas

Inside area

WDs can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in living spaces, offering the best cleaning results thanks to special accessories, such as the carpet nozzle.

Nomenclature

FAQs

How does the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner filter cleaning work?

How do you replace a cartridge filter (WD 2 – WD 3)?

How do you replace a flat pleated filter (WD 4 – WD 6)?

How do you put a filter bag in Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners (WD 2 – WD 6)?

How do you store the hose on the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner (WD 3 – WD 6)?

Thanks to the integrated filter cleaning function, dirty filters in all top-class devices in the WD 5 – WD 6 range can be cleaned quickly and efficiently by pressing the filter cleaning button. This means you can work with consistently high suction power even for difficult cleaning tasks.

Dry, wet, coarse or fine dirt – it doesn't matter! The floor nozzles, developed in-house, guarantee perfect dirt pick-up, impress with optimal sliding behaviour and can be quickly and easily adapted to wet or dry dirt. With the switchable floor nozzle, the changeover is carried out conveniently using the foot switch. The special floor nozzles guarantee all-round cleaning satisfaction.

Dry vacuum cleaning

For devices with a foam filter (WD 2), we always recommend additionally using a filter bag.

For devices with cartridge or flat pleated filters (WD 3 – WD 6), a filter bag should be used when vacuuming fine dust. For other applications, it's no problem to vacuum without a filter bag.

Wet vacuum cleaning

When vacuuming liquids and wet dirt, we recommend vacuuming without a filter bag. Foam filters, cartridge filters and flat pleated filters are not damaged by wet vacuum cleaning.

If necessary, clean the foam filter and cartridge filter under running water. Do not rub or brush it. Allow the filter media to dry fully before using them again.

The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners are not suitable for vacuuming ashes. Cold ashes can be vacuumed using an ash pre-separator, or you can use a Kärcher ash vacuum cleaner.

The different Kärcher models have different filling capacities, so the maximum filling capacity depends on the device model. If the maximum filling volume has been reached, a float closes the vacuum opening, which stops vacuuming. The device does not switch off automatically, but runs at an increased speed. Switch off the device immediately and empty the container.

Details of the minimum and maximum wattage of the power outlet can be found on the device power outlet.

Front view of WD 1 compact battery and WD 3 battery

Cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners

The battery-powered and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher ensure thorough cleaning where corded wet and dry vacuum cleaners cannot reach or in areas that are difficult to access – be it in the car, under the carport, in the summer house or on garden paths; all the while providing the same functionality as a corded device. No cable, no limit: with the 18 V and 36 V battery-powered wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Go to battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Accessories for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories: more practical, more thorough

The accessories have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Together with the devices, they unleash highly impressive cleaning efficiency and expand the range of applications.

WD accessory