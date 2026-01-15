WET AND DRY VACUUM CLEANERS
The powerful WD Range can take on any dirt
Workshop vacuum cleaner or car vacuum cleaner, dry or wet dirt, coarse or fine dirt – it doesn't matter! Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners offer diverse fields of application, both for outside and inside. They stand out from the crowd with superior suction power, high energy efficiency and a robust design. The multi-functional devices have many applications and a comprehensive set of accessories, making them your miracle problem solvers for the house, garden and garage.
BRING BACK THE WOW. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.
Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet dirt or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is a reliable ally.
Diverse application possibilities
Multifunctionality is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done, in the cellar, the garage, your hobby workshop or the garden. For renovation work, vacuuming the car, getting rid of shards or spilled water. It doesn’t matter whether the dirt is dry, wet, coarse or fine – these powerful devices even deal reliably with large amounts of water.
Superior cleaning performance and suction power
Where conventional household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners really get going. With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, wet and dry vacuum cleaners provide ideal dirt pick-up thanks to perfectly coordinated devices and accessories, achieving quick and thorough cleaning results. Using the suction tool when sawing, sanding and much more reduces exposure to dust and dirt, keeping your workspace clean.
Even more convenience
Next-level convenience: the compact design takes little space to store. It allows the hose and accessories to be stored directly on the device. Innovative filter designs make the wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – without any contact with dirt at all. What's more, their long lifetimes thanks to a high level of quality and robustness set the wet and dry vacuum cleaners apart.
Features
Applications
The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt, and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.
Car cleaning
Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.
Renovation
The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse rubble. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp rubble does not pose a problem.
Workshop
Convenient dust removal for woodwork and work in the workshop. On models with a built-in power outlet, electric devices can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin sawing.
Liquids and shards
With our wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the name speaks for itself. Broken drinking bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and option to vacuum without a filter bag.
Leaked or spilled water
Large puddles have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as pick up large accumulations of water swiftly and effortlessly.
Garden
A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden. Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.
Outside area
Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are clean again in no time with the wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Inside area
WDs can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in living spaces, offering the best cleaning results thanks to special accessories, such as the carpet nozzle.
Nomenclature
FAQs
Cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners
The battery-powered and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher ensure thorough cleaning where corded wet and dry vacuum cleaners cannot reach or in areas that are difficult to access – be it in the car, under the carport, in the summer house or on garden paths; all the while providing the same functionality as a corded device. No cable, no limit: with the 18 V and 36 V battery-powered wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories: more practical, more thorough
The accessories have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Together with the devices, they unleash highly impressive cleaning efficiency and expand the range of applications.