Accessories for wet and dry vacuum cleaners

The Kärcher cartridge and flat pleated filters impress with a large filter area in a small space and can be easily exchanged. For the new wet and dry vacuum cleaners Kärcher now offers fleece filter bags instead of paper filter bags, which impress with additional advantages: They are more tear-resistant and offer a better degree of separation.

The integrated Filter Finder shows which filter bags or filters work for which devices. Using the order number of the device, which can be found on the type plate, the right filter bag and filter can be easily identified.