HARD FLOOR CLEANER

Find the ideal floor cleaner for any challenge.

FC 2-4 Battery Set:

The FC 2-4 floor cleaner is impressively lightweight at just 2.2 kilograms, can keep running as long as required thanks to the 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and boasts an automatic on/off function. To activate this function, pull the handle of the cleaner backwards to start, then you can remove dry and wet everyday dirt with ease in just one step.

FC 4-4 Battery Set:

With its long battery run time of up to 30 minutes per battery charge, areas of up to 90 square metres can be cleaned effortlessly. The run time can be extended as required with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries. Using the two cleaning modes, the water volume can be adjusted to suit the floor covering. The FC 4-4 also effortlessly cleans right up to the edge.

FC 7 Cordless:

For large areas of up to 175 square metres, we recommend the FC 7 with a battery runtime of 45 minutes and four rollers for the most effective cleaning. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt.

FC 8 Smart Signature Line:

Featuring an attractive LCD display, the FC 8 gives you instructions to guide you through the entire cleaning process. By connecting to the app, you can transfer a variety of predefined cleaning modes for different floor types, and create your own customised cleaning modes. The model cleans up to 230 square metres with a runtime of 60 minutes.

The EWM 2 electric mop is available as an alternative to the floor cleaners. This offers ultimate convenience when mopping without picking up coarse dirt.

