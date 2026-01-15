HARD FLOOR CLEANER

Bring back the WOW to your stage

Do you wish there was a quicker and easier way to clean your floor? Or that you could get the whole floor cleaning procedure over and done with in one go, preferably without having to vacuum beforehand? We have an impressive solution for every task – and the choice is yours. If you're looking for a manoeuvrable lightweight model, your best bet is the FC 2-4 with exchangeable battery, but if you'd prefer a top-of-the-range version with a number of different cleaning modes, choose the FC 8 with its attractive LCD display and app connection.

The Home & Garden app

Find out how to achieve perfect cleaning results with your FC 8 Smart Signature Line. Via Bluetooth you can easily connect your floor cleaner to your smartphone using the Home & Garden app. Benefit from our expert tips and a variety of recommended cleaning modes for different floor types or create your own customised modes.

 

FC 8 Signature Line tiles

Two standard cleaning modes and boost function

The right setting for every kind of dirt. Two standard cleaning modes with different water volumes and roller speeds, and a boost function for stubborn dirt, are preset on the device. Meaning every floor can be cleaned gently and effectively.

FC 8 Signature Line cleaning mode

10 cleaning modes for 10 floor types through the app

Adapt the cleaning process to suit your individual needs. With the app, you can permanently transfer your choice of ten cleaning modes to the device – each offering different water volumes and roller speeds for different floor types. This means you always achieve the best cleaning results for every floor.

FC 8 Signature Line bathroom

25 possible combinations for customised cleaning modes

Configure your own cleaning modes by setting the water volume and roller speed in five stages and find the optimum combination for your floors.

FC 8 Signature Line warnings

Step-by-step instructions and warnings

Instructions and warnings both in the app and on the display guide you perfectly through the entire cleaning process and provide helpful tips.

FC 8 Signature Line settings

Individual settings

Customise your user experience however you want. Handy settings such as the battery indicator and a choice of 36 languages can be adjusted via the display on the device itself. A personalised greeting, the LEDs, the pre-humidification duration, boost duration and the display of notifications can be set up via the app.

FC 8 Signature Line updates

System updates

If new system updates are available for your device, a notification will appear in the app, and the update can even be run from the app.

Using the FC 8 Smart Signature Line

Advantages that make the difference

Patented Kärcher scraping: 500 roller revolutions per minute for powerful cleaning

Thanks to the innovative, patented scraping, Kärcher floor cleaners do not require a suction unit at all. The rollers with self-cleaning function are continuously wetted with fresh water and clean the floor effectively at up to 500 revolutions per minute. The dirty water produced is efficiently wiped off and collected in a separate tank.

FC 8

Floors cleaned in 50% less time**

Thanks to the patented scraping, you can achieve perfect cleaning results with our 2-in-1 floor cleaners. They mop and pick up all types of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step – even getting right into corners and edges effortlessly.Hairs are also picked up reliably by the integrated hair combs.

Fast cleaning with Kärcher floor cleaners

Effortless cleaning with hover technology

Experience the ease of cleaning with hover technology in the FC 7 and FC 8. Four counter-rotating rollers glide gently over your floors, effortlessly removing dirty marks and debris. The hover effect sees the devices literally float above the floor, meaning you need to apply less force. 

The flexible swivel joint makes manoeuvring around furniture and corners a breeze.

Floor cleaner with hover technology

Can be lowered 180° to get under furniture with ease

Finally a device that can clean everywhere! Kärcher floor cleaners reach every corner effortlessly. Their slim design allows them to rotate 180° and glide under furniture with ease, removing dirt and stains even in hard-to-reach places.

Kärcher floor cleaners can be lowered 180°

Cleaning really can be that quiet

No more noisy housework! Thanks to the patented scraper technology, Kärcher floor cleaners work without any suction fan and still clean powerfully yet quietly. This means you can clean while your children sleep or play, and your pets needn’t get agitated by the noise of cleaning.

Kärcher floor cleaners without suction fans are quiet as a mouse
Floor cleaner with integrated self-cleaning system

System!Clean self-cleaning

Clean rollers – quick as a flash! With the integrated System!Clean self-cleaning function of the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4, the tiresome job of cleaning the rollers becomes a thing of the past. Simply activate the self-cleaning mode and the rollers rotate at 400 revolutions per minute, effectively removing dirt and hair from the rollers. With the FC 8, this can even be done via the display menu for added convenience. For extra hygiene, the rollers are machine-washable up to 60 °C. Save time and savour the convenience of the self-cleaning system.

Floor cleaners with adjustable cleaning modes for different types of floors and dirt

Adjustable cleaning modes for different types of floors and dirt

Our floor cleaners offer various settings for different types of floor and dirt. On the FC 8, the app connection can be used to transfer a selection of ten cleaning modes to the device. This model also features the option to configure your own customised cleaning modes to meet all of your requirements.

FC 4-4

Exchangeable battery system for any length of run time

Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility as well as a run time which can be extended by any amount with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries for the FC 4-4 and FC 2-4. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can also be used in all other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.

FC 2 4 Living room

Remove up to 99.9% of bacteria

Thanks to Hygienic!Spin technology, Kärcher floor cleaners remove up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****

Floor cleaner with self-cleaning function

Effortless floor cleaning

No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out the floor cleaning cloths, since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging the bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh water tank and dirty water tank.

Floor cleaner for stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl

Suitable for all hard floors

Low residual moisture means it is suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.

Floor cleaner for edge cleaning

Perfect edge cleaning

The central roller drive on the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4 ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.

Floor cleaner with washable rollers

Washable Pure!Roll rollers

The high-quality Pure!Roll cleaning rollers are quick and easy to fit and remove. The rollers are also machine-washable at up to 60 °C.

Floor cleaner with fresh water tank

Up to 93% water savings***

Compared to cleaning with a traditional wiping mop and bucket.***

Standalone floor cleaner

Standalone

Ideal for taking a break – our floor cleaners stand upright by themselves.

Kärcher floor cleaner technology

A pioneer in the field of hard floor cleaning

With its patented wiping technology, Kärcher became one of the first brands in the world to launch a device for 2-in-1 cleaning (coarse dirt pick-up and mopping in one step), opening up a whole new product category.

FC 8 Signature Line

FC 8 SMART SIGNATURE LINE

 

Area performance of approx. 230 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Up to 60 mins battery run time
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning modes + boost mode + any number of additional cleaning modes using the app
  • Perfect corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 4 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
  • Exceptionally smooth thanks to counter-rotating rollers
  • 4-roller drive technology
  • Floor head with integrated LEDs
  • Attractive LCD display and app connection
  • System!Clean self-cleaning function with 400 roller revolutions per minute
The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt

FC 7 CORDLESS

 

Area performance of approx. 175 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Up to 45 mins battery run time
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning modes + boost mode
  • Perfect corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 4 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
  • Exceptionally smooth thanks to counter-rotating rollers
  • 4-roller drive technology
  • System!Clean self-cleaning function with 400 roller revolutions per minute

 

FC 4-4 floor cleaner

FC 4-4 BATTERY SET

 

Area performance of approx. 90 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Up to 30 mins battery run time and unlimited run time if additional exchangeable batteries are purchased
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning modes
  • Perfect corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 2 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
    + 2 × 4 V exchangeable batteries
  • System!Clean self-cleaning function with 400 roller revolutions per minute

 

FC 2-4 floor cleaner

FC 2-4 BATTERY SET

 

Area performance of approx. 70 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Up to 20 mins battery run time and unlimited run time if additional exchangeable batteries are purchased
  • Suitable for all hard floors
  • Optimised corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 1 roller + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner + 4 V exchangeable battery

 

Detergents and accessories

With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to your floor. The standard detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring.

Floor Polisher FP 303

Now polishing is really simple: with many new functions, the FP 303 allows you to achieve optimal polishing results on a wide variety of floor coverings, such as parquet, laminate, stone, PVC, cork or linoleum. The floor polisher is simple to use and features an ergonomic handle for convenient cleaning. Any polishing dust residue is easily vacuumed away and the power cord can be conveniently stored directly on the handle.

Floor polisher polishing head

Triangular polishing head

Corners can also be easily polished thanks to the optimised geometry of the polishing head.
 

FP 303 Switch

On/off without bending down

The FP 303 is switched on and off simply by swivelling the handle after this has been unlocked with the pedal button. This does away with the hassle of having to bend down.

Practical storage of floor polisher

Practical storage

A high-quality textile bag that contains the filter bag is attached to the handle. The polishing pads can also be stored in a separate compartment to save space.

Easy-to-transport floor polisher

Easy to transport

The smooth-running rollers mean that the FP 303 can be transported with minimal effort.

FAQs

Questions about the product

Find the ideal floor cleaner for any challenge.

FC 2-4 Battery Set:
The FC 2-4 floor cleaner is impressively lightweight at just 2.2 kilograms, can keep running as long as required thanks to the 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and boasts an automatic on/off function. To activate this function, pull the handle of the cleaner backwards to start, then you can remove dry and wet everyday dirt with ease in just one step.

FC 4-4 Battery Set:
With its long battery run time of up to 30 minutes per battery charge, areas of up to 90 square metres can be cleaned effortlessly. The run time can be extended as required with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries. Using the two cleaning modes, the water volume can be adjusted to suit the floor covering. The FC 4-4 also effortlessly cleans right up to the edge.

FC 7 Cordless:
For large areas of up to 175 square metres, we recommend the FC 7 with a battery runtime of 45 minutes and four rollers for the most effective cleaning. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt.

FC 8 Smart Signature Line:
Featuring an attractive LCD display, the FC 8 gives you instructions to guide you through the entire cleaning process. By connecting to the app, you can transfer a variety of predefined cleaning modes for different floor types, and create your own customised cleaning modes. The model cleans up to 230 square metres with a runtime of 60 minutes.

The EWM 2 electric mop is available as an alternative to the floor cleaners. This offers ultimate convenience when mopping without picking up coarse dirt.

You can use the following detergents with the floor cleaner:

Multi-purpose floor cleaner RM 536, order number 6.295-944.0
Stone floor cleaner RM 537, order number 6.295-943.0
Floor care for sealed wood RM 534, order number 6.295-941.0
Floor care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, order number 6.295-942.0
Natural floor cleaner RM 538N, order number 6.296-286.0

Only use Kärcher detergent, and for the best possible cleaning results, make sure the correct dosage is used.

Using other detergents can damage the device and void the warranty.

Using detergents from other manufacturers or using too much detergent can cause an excess of foam to develop and can cause the device to shut down automatically before the dirty water tank reaches the maximum fill level.

The microfibre rollers of the floor cleaner are machine-washable up to 60 °C using liquid detergent. Important: do not use fabric softener.

The rollers should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on the frequency of use.

Our floor cleaners don't have a suction fan, so they're incredibly quiet.

Volume of floor cleaners:

  • FC 2-4: 55 dB(A)
  • FC 4-4: 57 dB(A)
  • FC 7: 59 dB(A)
  • FC 8: 59 dB(A)

The drive of the rollers is not at the side of the cleaning head, but in the middle between the two rollers. This means that the cleaning track is interrupted by a narrow strip, but optimal cleaning of corners and edges is possible.

  1. Empty and reinsert the dirty water tank
  2. Put the device in the cleaning station
  3. Fill the fresh water tank (without detergent)
  • FC 8: go to the "Device cleaning" menu item.
  • FC 7 and FC 4-4: press and hold the on/off switch + button for adjusting the cleaning level for three seconds.
  • FC 2-4: no self-cleaning function available.

The self-cleaning process takes around 110 seconds (FC 8 and FC 7) or 90 seconds (FC 4-4).

Thorough cleaning with Kärcher floor cleaners removes up to 99.9 percent of all common household bacteria from all common household hard surfaces.

No, the FP 303 is not suitable for this because the rotational speed is too high.

Application questions

Kärcher floor cleaners can be used on all hard floors, be they wood, stone or plastic. The rollers do not cause any damage such as scratches on the surfaces. Do not hold the device still in one spot; instead, always keep it moving.

RM 534 detergent (order number 6.295-941.0) is ideal for cleaning sealed wooden floors (e.g. parquet, laminate).

For cleaning oiled/waxed wooden floors, RM 535 detergent (order number 6.295-942.0).

For cleaning stone floors, RM 537 detergent (order number 6.295-943.0).

To achieve good cleaning results with the floor cleaner, please note the following:

  • Wash the rollers in a washing machine at 60 °C before first use and when dirty.
  • If the rollers are too dry, you can wet them by activating boost mode (only applies to the FC 2-4 and FC 4-4). Move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted.
  • Clean the floor multiple times with the floor cleaner without using detergent. This removes residue of old detergent from the floor.
  • Only use Kärcher detergent and make sure the correct dosage is used. Observe the recommended dosage on the detergent bottle. Using too much or not enough detergent can lead to poor cleaning results.
  • Carry out device self-cleaning (only on the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4).
  • Clean the hair combs regularly.

The dirt is picked up most effectively when the handle is 80 centimetres above the floor. The tolerance is between 65 and 90 centimetres.

During the forward movement, the dirt on the floor is first moistened. The majority of the dirt is picked up during the backward movement. Slow forward and backward movements also achieve the best cleaning results as this gives the device the time it needs to pick up dirt thoroughly.

The 4 V Battery Power charger fully charges a 2.5 Ah battery in around 2.5 hours. The 4 V Duo Battery Power fast charger can charge up to two 2.5 Ah batteries in just 70 minutes.

The remaining run time always refers to the battery with the lower remaining capacity.

Yes, one device can be registered several times so that it is available to several individuals.

The Kärcher Home & Garden app provides the following main functions, among others:

  • Cleaning modes recommended by Kärcher for different floor coverings can be transferred to the device
  • Configuration of customised cleaning modes
  • Step-by-step instructions for assembly, initial startup, application and device cleaning
  • Tips & tricks
  • FAQs with detailed troubleshooting
  • Notifications about system updates and how to perform them
  • Connection to the Kärcher Service Center
  • Usage statistics
  • Device settings, e.g. boost time
  • Reminder to change rollers
  • Connection to the Kärcher online shop, e.g. for buying replacement accessories

The device and the app must be connected to each other via Bluetooth for all device settings configured via the app, for example:

  • Transfer of cleaning modes from the app to the device
  • Duration of boost function or pre-wetting

The Bluetooth connection is disconnected when the device is switched off. It can be restored if required via the app.

Maintenance

It is not necessary to descale the floor cleaner as limescale only settles at temperatures above 70 °C. The acid of the decalcifying agent can also cause damage to your device.

If the floor cleaner develops unpleasant odours while cleaning, you can do the following:

  • Wash the rollers in a washing machine at 60 °C (important: do not use fabric softener)
  • Always use fresh water and do not leave water to stand in the tank after you have finished cleaning
  • Rinse the dirty water tank and fresh water tank thoroughly after each use
  • Clean the inlets and filters regularly, as described in the operating instructions
  • Residues of old cleaning detergents that are loosened from the floor during cleaning can also produce unpleasant odours

Troubleshooting

If the floor cleaner rattles loudly when switched on, it is possible that the rollers are too dry or have become deformed.

If the rollers are too dry, activate boost mode (only on the FC 8 and FC 7) and move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted. Alternatively, you can wet the rollers under the tap.

To prevent the rollers from becoming deformed, always store the device on the parking station provided and never store it directly on the floor.

  • Charge the battery.
  • Disconnect the charging cable, as the device cannot be operated with the charging cable plugged in.

The FC 7 may overheat at high ambient temperatures, when used with dry rollers or when used on carpet. Leave the device to cool down for around 2.5 hours. The device can only be switched on again once it has cooled down. It is possible to charge the FC 7 while it is cooling down.

If the rollers won't turn, this could be because they are blocked, not wet enough or because the motor is blocked, for example due to excessive pressure on the rollers or coming into contact with a wall.

If the motor is blocked, switch the floor cleaner off and on again.

 If the rollers are blocked:

  • Remove the rollers and check whether anything is jammed in the rollers.
  • Check whether the rollers are screwed into the roller holder as tightly as possible.
  • Check whether dirt has gathered in the hair filters in the floor head and, if so, remove it.
  • Check whether the hair filters are correctly inserted. To do this, remove the hair filters and then reinsert them again.

If the rollers are not wet enough:

  • Switch the device off, remove the hair filters and switch the device on again without the hair filters fitted. Press the boost button and move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted. Then you can reinsert the hair filters.
  • Alternatively, remove the rollers and wet them under the tap.
Graphic FC Error

As soon as the dirty water tank on the FC 7 exceeds a volume of 200 millilitres, the automatic device switch-off function is activated.

Using detergents from other manufacturers or using too much detergent can cause an excess of foam to develop and causes the device to shut down automatically before the 200 millilitres is reached. This is why we recommend that you use only Kärcher detergents and pay close attention to the correct dosage.

Illu FC
Floor cleaner floor nozzle

If the display indicates the dirty water tank is full even though the tank is empty, it is possible that the contacts that detect the fill level are dirty. Clean the contacts with a damp cloth.

If the fault persists, please contact one of our service partners or send us your device for repair.

 

FC FAQs

If the "Fresh water tank empty" error message appears even though the fresh water tank has been filled, this may be because deposits of detergent are covering the contact surfaces of the sensor. If this happens, remove the fresh water tank and the foam filter beneath it and use a cotton bud to clean the contact surface of the fresh water sensor. The contact surface can be found in the water inlet hole.

Illu FC

If your floor cleaner won't pick up dirt, take the following steps:

  • Fill the fresh water tank and insert it into the device, ensuring it is securely in place.
  • Insert the dirty water tank correctly, so that it audibly clicks into place. Also check whether the cover of the dirty water tank is correctly in place (locking tab must slot into the corresponding recess).
  • Insert the hair filters and rollers correctly into the device. The rollers must be screwed into the roller holder as tightly as possible. Clean the rollers when they are dirty and replace them when they are worn.
  • Wet the rollers by activating the boost function (FC 7, FC 8) or under the tap. Move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted.
  • Clean the fresh water filter. To do this, remove the fresh water tank and the fresh water filter and clean the filter under running water.

The Kärcher floor cleaners are designed to wipe floors clean (no suction fan) and are perfectly suited for floors with a maximum height difference of 1 millimetre. Small 1-millimetre feet on the dirty water tank ensure the correct distance is maintained between the movable sweeping rim and the floor. This is necessary to ensure that the floor cleaner delivers a perfect mopping function while at the same time picking up coarse dirt (2-in-1). On very uneven tiled floors with gaps of more than 1 millimetre, this can cause problems as the movable sweeping rim can get caught and consequently damaged.

It is also possible that the studs on the underside of the dirty water tank have become damaged or worn. If this is the case, please contact the authorised customer service team.

  • Insert the hair filters correctly into the device.
  • Replace the rollers if they are worn.
  • Empty the full dirty water tank.
  • Push the dirty water tank into the device so that it audibly clicks into place. The dirty water tank must be securely in place in the device.
  • Check whether the hair filters are correctly inserted.
  • If the dirty water tank is damaged, please contact the authorised customer service team.

If there is no water in the dirty water tank after cleaning, it may be because the device was set to a cleaning mode that applies very little water. In this instance, so little water from the fresh water tank is applied that it all remains on the floor, leaving barely any water for the rollers to wipe up.

The charging plug or the mains plug is not properly connected.
Connect the charging plug or mains plug correctly.

Check whether the device and the app are connected to each other via Bluetooth. You can establish the connection via the FC 8 device card in the app. To do this, Bluetooth must be switched on both on the device and in the app.

When completing the registration manually, please check whether you have typed in the part numbers and serial numbers correctly. You can find the numbers on the underside of the floor head.
It is also possible that the cloud registration service is currently unavailable. If this is the case, try again later.
Another possibility is that the serial number could not be verified. If this is the case, please contact the authorised customer service team.

  • Both devices must have Bluetooth switched on.
  • The device and the smartphone must not be too far away from each other.
  • When pairing the app and device for the first time, the pairing process must be launched from the device first and then in the app. You can find the pairing menu in your device settings.

* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20 percent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional wiping mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.

** The Kärcher floor cleaners can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping.

*** When cleaning a floor area of 60 square metres, the Kärcher floor cleaners use up to 93 percent less water compared to a conventional wiping mop and bucket filled with 5 litres.

**** When cleaning in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria found on smooth hard surfaces in the household are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).
FC 2-4: 99%, FC 4-4: 99%, FC 7: 99.9%, FC 8: 99.9%