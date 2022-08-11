KÄRCHER BATTERY POWER BATTERY PLATFORM
No power connection in your outside area? Want to avoid a clutter of cables in your garden? This is no problem for the new battery-powered garden and cleaning devices with the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application. Maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
Battery capacity as a percentage
The battery capacity can be read at a glance.
Remaining charging time in minutes
The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.
Kärcher Battery Power features
Spray water protection, automatic storage mode, intelligent cell monitoring, efficient temperature management: these are just some of the many features that set apart all Kärcher Battery Power batteries on the 18 V and 36 V battery platforms. Find out about the particular features and advantages of Kärcher high-performance lithium-ion batteries.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform includes compact and handy products for caring for small and medium-sized gardens and outdoor areas. The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is available in two versions with different capacities: 18 V/2.5 Ah and 18 V/5.0 Ah. Both versions can be used in all 18 V devices. Whether in Kärcher battery lawn mowers, battery multi-purpose vacuum cleaners or battery weed removers, the batteries can be exchanged quickly and easily, and can therefore be used flexibly at any time.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
For large gardens and outdoor areas, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform boasts powerful devices from various categories for cleaning tasks and gardening work. The devices in this platform are compatible with the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries – the 36 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery and the 36 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery. One battery can be used to operate Kärcher cordless devices such as lawn trimmers, pressure washers or hedge trimmers. For the highest standards of flexibility, mobility and power.
Products on the Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
