Kärcher Battery Universe

18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform includes compact and handy products for caring for small and medium-sized gardens and outdoor areas. The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is available in two versions with different capacities: 18 V/2.5 Ah and 18 V/5.0 Ah. Both versions can be used in all 18 V devices. Whether in Kärcher battery lawn mowers, battery multi-purpose vacuum cleaners or battery weed removers, the batteries can be exchanged quickly and easily, and can therefore be used flexibly at any time.