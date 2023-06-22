Kärcher Battery Universe
Kärcher battery platforms (18 V or 36 V) for a wide range of tasks. Compatible with both Kärcher Professional and Home & Garden battery-powered devices.
Kärcher Battery Universe: Galactic power. Endless possibilities.
Compatibility, power and safety are now limitless in the Kärcher Battery Universe. Two battery platforms provide enough power and endurance for any usage, whether indoors or outdoors: the 18 V battery platform for handy devices and the 36 V battery platform for maximum power. All batteries from each voltage class are suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden and Kärcher Professional devices with the same voltage.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform includes compact and handy products for caring for small and medium-sized gardens and outdoor areas. The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is available in two versions with different capacities: 18 V/2.5 Ah and 18 V/5.0 Ah. Both versions can be used in all 18 V devices. Whether in Kärcher battery lawn mowers, battery multi-purpose vacuum cleaners or battery weed removers, the batteries can be exchanged quickly and easily, and can therefore be used flexibly at any time.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
For large gardens and outdoor areas, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform boasts powerful devices from various categories for cleaning tasks and gardening work. The devices in this platform are compatible with the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries – the 36 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery and the 36 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery. One battery can be used to operate Kärcher cordless devices such as lawn trimmers, pressure washers or hedge trimmers. For the highest standards of flexibility, mobility and power.
Real Time Technology
Ready for take-off: battery display shows the remaining run time and remaining charging time in minutes, as well as the charge level, given in per cent, when not in use.
Splash-proof
The batteries are designed to be protected against dust and water jet-proof in accordance with IPX5 in order to withstand adverse conditions, particularly for cleaning tasks in outside areas.
Compatibility
No matter whether Home & Garden or Professional: all 18 V batteries are compatible with all 18 V devices. And the 36 V batteries can also be used with all 36 V devices from Kärcher.
Battery Power / Battery Power + FAQs
How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.