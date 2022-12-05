Kärcher exchangeable battery FAQs

Kärcher offers two platforms in order to meet the different requirements and needs of our customers.

The 18 V Kärcher battery platform comprises compact and handy products for caring for and cleaning small and medium-sized gardens and surfaces such as hard surfaces and textile coverings.

For large areas the 36 V Kärcher battery platform offers powerful devices in various categories. These devices are suited in particular to gardening work, professional garden maintenance and cleaning in the house, hotel, on construction sites or in public buildings and facilities.