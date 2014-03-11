CORDLESS WINDOW CLEANERS
Streak-free. Fast. Multifunctional.
The cordless window cleaner ensures streak-free cleanliness – and without any dripping dirty water. The window cleaner cleans not only windows quickly and efficiently, but all smooth surfaces such as hobs, mirrors, doors and tiles.
Bring back the WOW. On all smooth surfaces.
Streak-free cleanliness. Three times faster. Not only for windows.
Save yourself time and effort with the Kärcher cordless window vac. The suction function of the window vac ensures extremely effective cleaning and gleaming windows – without streaks and residues. In addition, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher cordless window vac makes very hygienic window cleaning possible as there is no direct contact with the dirty water. The window cleaner is suitable for all smooth areas such as mirrors, hobs, doors, tiles and tables.
Three times faster
Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.
No streaks
Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.
No drips
The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.
The original
Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the cordless window cleaner.
Kärcher cordless window vac for all smooth surfaces
A multifunctional all-rounder: Apart from windows, the cordless window vac from Kärcher cleans almost all smooth surfaces such as windscreens, mirrors, shower cabins, hobs, glass tables and worktops.
Cleaning windows
Cleaning windows has never been easier. Use our cordless window vac for streak-free results in seconds.
Cleaning shower cabins
Suction shower cabins and tiled walls in showers and baths quickly and effortlessly.
Vacuuming liquids
Use the Kärcher window vacs to vacuum spillages from surfaces.
Absorbing condensation
With the cordless window vacs from Kärcher you quickly absorb excess moisture from glass panes.
Simple pre-cleaning
Preparation is key: For an optimal cleaning result the glass pane or surface must be pre-cleaned and wetted. Only then is the WV window vac used and the dirty water can be suctioned. There are 3 options available for optimal pre-cleaning: the Standard spray bottle, the Extra spray bottle and the KV 4 vibrating cordless wiper.
Extra spray bottle
With microfibre wiping cloth and adjustable wiper to vary the amount of water used – ideal for lattice windows too.
Streak-free cleaning results in 3 steps with spray bottle and cordless window vac
1. Spray it
First, spray cleaning agent onto the glass pane.
2. Clean
Then wipe the window.
3. Suction
Then suction the dirty water. Done.
Compatible accessories
