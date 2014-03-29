Spray extraction cleaner
Hygienic cleaning for carpets, upholstery, mattresses, textile wall hangings and car seats: Our spray extraction cleaners (spray extraction units) use pressure to spray the cleaning solution deep into the fibres and vacuum it up again together with the loosened dirt. Grease, dirt and odours are effectively removed. Furthermore, these devices are ideally suited for allergy-sufferers and households with pets.
PERFECT FOR FAMILIES AND PET LOVERS
You no longer have to worry about spilt drinks or muddy paws. The excellent cleaning performance of our spray extraction cleaners ensures all textile surfaces are clean again quickly and all stains are removed. The intensive fibre-deep cleaning leaves your upholstery and carpets looking like new again. They are ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. Our spray extraction cleaners are specially designed to tackle stubborn dirt, allowing you to feel completely at ease in your home.
YOUR NEW CLEAN
The special problem-solver: With our spray extraction cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!
DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE
Convincing fibre-deep cleaning: our spray extraction cleaners deliver clean results everywhere. They also allow you to remove embedded dirt in an instant. For powerful yet energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning. Allergy sufferers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief. Our spray extraction cleaners also impress with a long lifetime, high quality and robustness.
FOR EVERY CHALLENGE
Expand your cleaning options with our diverse range of accessories. We offer a broad selection from the spray extraction crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas to the spray extraction upholstery nozzle for upholstered furniture and the spray extraction floor nozzle for carpets and large textile areas. The support handle also facilitates use during floor cleaning. In addition, discover our comprehensive accessories for vacuuming floors, textile surfaces and crevices. All accessory parts are compatible with our wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories.
SE Compact
- Lightweight and cordless, giving freedom of movement for any application
- Same cleaning performance and power as corded sledge variants such as the SE 4001
- Prevent bacteria and odour build up by using the unique system cleaning function after use
- Part of the Karcher 18v battery range, use the same battery across multiple machines
- Large container capacities, giving no need to stop mid-clean
SE 4001
- More suitable for larger cleaning areas
- Reduced drying time by up to 50% when using RM 519, thanks to Kärcher nozzle technology
- Fibre-deep cleaning: removes ingrained dirt easily and hygienically, perfect for allergy sufferers
- Application areas such as carpets, car seats and mattresses are all reachable with the lengthy 8m cord
- Large range of accessories enable the machine to also be used as a multi-purpose vacuum
How It Works
Accessories
With the comprehensive range of accessories, our spray extraction cleaners are versatile and, with the right detergent, ensure the best cleaning results. The accessories can be quickly attached and removed with just one click.