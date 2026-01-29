No power connection? No problem! The KHB 6 Battery lightweight, handheld battery powered medium-pressure washer from the Kärcher 18 V Battery platform cleans practically everything around the house without the need for a power supply. Simply connect the hose and it's ready to go. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from garden furniture, toys and much more. Are your flower pots stained with pollen and soil? This is a job for the efficient rotary nozzle, which can be used to effortlessly remove even stubborn dirt. Both nozzles, the exchangeable battery and the battery charger are included in the scope of supply. The exchangeable battery can be used in all battery powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity when working, charging and storing. The wide range of accessories make the KHB 6 Battery even more versatile. A foam jet, wash brush and suction hose for using water from alternative sources are, for example, also available.