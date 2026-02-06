Battery powered weed remover’s highlights

Win the battle against weeds easily, quickly and effortlessly with the Kärcher cordless weed remover. The WRE 18-55 is perfectly suited to removing weeds quickly, as the device's 18 V exchangeable battery and innovative rotating brush head bring moss and weeds to their knees. Speaking of knees ... yours are spared thanks to the extendable handle. Live in a pain-free, weed-free world.

Wherever the weeds find their way through, they will meet their match in the WRE 18-55. It is extremely easy to use, simply move the cordless weed remover over the weeds and you're done.