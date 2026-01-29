Battery Lawn Trimmer
Battery lawn trimmers by Kärcher are real all-rounders in the garden. Not only do they produce a clean cut at the edge of the lawn, but they are also particularly good at reaching corners and tight spots. The ergonomic handle design of the battery powered lawn trimmer ensures users maintain a comfortable posture that protects their back at all times.
Features of the battery lawn trimmer
Automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line
When trimming the grass, the powerful motor and the automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line provide a perfect cutting result. Simply insert the spool into the bottom of the drum and the cordless lawn trimmer can be used for gardening. If the thread gets used up during the process, you can automatically readjust it by simply pressing the switch on the device.
The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut
The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut when trimming the grass. This allows significantly accurate lawn trimming, especially near the edges of the lawn and in places that are difficult to access.
Optional use of trimmer blades for demanding tasks
The battery lawn trimmer is not only suitable for trimming grass verges, but also for larger areas or wild growth. Optionally, the trimmer blades can be used for demanding tasks such as particularly heavy wild growth or weeds.
Thanks to the diverse functions, garden lovers are equipped for every situation:
Exchangeable battery
Thanks to the exchangeable battery, garden lovers can confidently work without countless extension cords and get started straight away.
Precise cut
With its adjustable string and the optional insertion of trimming blades, the battery lawn trimmer is suitable for both tall grass and wild overgrowth. The cord also ensures a precise cut, so that grass on the edges of a patio or a stone border can be trimmed to the desired length quickly and easily.
Light and handy
The low weight also makes it particularly easy to use in everyday life. This means that even large lawns can be prepared for the gardening season in no time at all.
Ergonomic trimming
Often you have to adapt to the conditions of the areas to be worked. Clear areas are not always guaranteed. For trimming grass under a low garden bench, the trimmer head of the LTR 18-30 can be adjusted quickly and easily.
Plant protection guard
To prevent accidental injury to flowers and trees, the fold-out plant guard of the LTR 18-30 and LTR 36-33 protects plants during trimming. Your flower beds are thus optimally protected and you can work along the lawn edge without worrying.
Protective cover
When trimming the lawn, grass, moss and weeds are cut at high speeds. The practical protective bonnet of the battery lawn trimmer protects the user from flying cuttings.
Highlights
18 V Kärcher Battery Power
LTR 18-30 Battery Set
Convenient lawn trimming with the LTR 18-30 Battery Set. Its adjustable angle of inclination even makes trimming under low obstacles possible.
Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 30 cm
Speed: 7,800 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 350 m
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms
You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.
The battery-powered lawn trimmer is a product of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. There are many other products with which the 18 V Battery Power batteries can be combined.
You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.
For even more power during gardening, the lawn trimmer is also available in the 36 V version. In addition, there are numerous other products with which the 36 V Battery Power battery can be combined.