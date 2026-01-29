This battery lawn trimmer is an absolute power pack thanks to the powerful exchangeable battery. It effortlessly trim grass and stubborn wild growth - even on lawns that are difficult to reach.

Furthermore, lawn trimmers with a battery offer the following advantages:

Work cleanly

The nylon line of the lawn trimmer always ensures a clean lawn edge. Unlike other devices with a metal blade, the integrated line also allows you to work close to stone borders. This not only reduces the risk of sparks, but also ensures a seamless transition from the lawn to beds or the patio.

Keep everything in view

The lawn trimmer comes with Real Time Technology. The LCD display integrated in the battery shows the remaining runtime in minutes and the battery capacity in real time during use in the garden. So nothing stands in the way of garden maintenance.

Ergonomic working

The two-hand grip and the shoulder strap supplied make gardening with the LTR 36-33 Battery Set battery lawn trimmer particularly easy on the back and ergonomic. Garden benches on a large lawn do not have to be moved aside when trimming the lawn. Garden lovers can quickly and conveniently adjust the angle of the lawn trimmer head and thus trim the lawn even under low obstacles (LTR 18-30 Battery Set).