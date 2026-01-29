Battery Lawn Trimmer

Battery lawn trimmers by Kärcher are real all-rounders in the garden. Not only do they produce a clean cut at the edge of the lawn, but they are also particularly good at reaching corners and tight spots. The ergonomic handle design of the battery powered lawn trimmer ensures users maintain a comfortable posture that protects their back at all times.

A woman uses the Kärcher battery lawn trimmer to trim the lawn under a garden bench

Features of the battery lawn trimmer

Automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line

When trimming the grass, the powerful motor and the automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line provide a perfect cutting result. Simply insert the spool into the bottom of the drum and the cordless lawn trimmer can be used for gardening. If the thread gets used up during the process, you can automatically readjust it by simply pressing the switch on the device.

The Kärcher battery lawn trimmer from below with visible nylon thread

The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut

The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut when trimming the grass. This allows significantly accurate lawn trimming, especially near the edges of the lawn and in places that are difficult to access.

A Kärcher battery-powered lawn trimmer trims the grass near an edge

Optional use of trimmer blades for demanding tasks

The battery lawn trimmer is not only suitable for trimming grass verges, but also for larger areas or wild growth. Optionally, the trimmer blades can be used for demanding tasks such as particularly heavy wild growth or weeds.

One hand installs trimmer blade on Kärcher battery lawn trimmer

Thanks to the diverse functions, garden lovers are equipped for every situation:

The Kärcher 18 V rechargeable battery with LCD display in detail

Exchangeable battery

Thanks to the exchangeable battery, garden lovers can confidently work without countless extension cords and get started straight away.

Lateral: View of the Kärcher battery-powered lawn trimmer in action

Precise cut

With its adjustable string and the optional insertion of trimming blades, the battery lawn trimmer is suitable for both tall grass and wild overgrowth. The cord also ensures a precise cut, so that grass on the edges of a patio or a stone border can be trimmed to the desired length quickly and easily.

The Kärcher battery lawn trimmer is held relaxed on the handle and pole

Light and handy

The low weight also makes it particularly easy to use in everyday life. This means that even large lawns can be prepared for the gardening season in no time at all.

one hand adjusts the angle of the Kärcher battery-powered lawn trimmer at the touch of a button

Ergonomic trimming

Often you have to adapt to the conditions of the areas to be worked. Clear areas are not always guaranteed. For trimming grass under a low garden bench, the trimmer head of the LTR 18-30 can be adjusted quickly and easily.

Detail: the plant guard of the Kärcher battery-powered lawn trimmer protects plants

Plant protection guard

To prevent accidental injury to flowers and trees, the fold-out plant guard of the LTR 18-30 and LTR 36-33 protects plants during trimming. Your flower beds are thus optimally protected and you can work along the lawn edge without worrying.

Close-up view: the Kärcher battery lawn trimmer with protective bonnet in action

Protective cover

When trimming the lawn, grass, moss and weeds are cut at high speeds. The practical protective bonnet of the battery lawn trimmer protects the user from flying cuttings.

Highlights

This battery lawn trimmer is an absolute power pack thanks to the powerful exchangeable battery. It effortlessly trim grass and stubborn wild growth - even on lawns that are difficult to reach.

Furthermore, lawn trimmers with a battery offer the following advantages:

Work cleanly
The nylon line of the lawn trimmer always ensures a clean lawn edge. Unlike other devices with a metal blade, the integrated line also allows you to work close to stone borders. This not only reduces the risk of sparks, but also ensures a seamless transition from the lawn to beds or the patio.

Keep everything in view
The lawn trimmer comes with Real Time Technology. The LCD display integrated in the battery shows the remaining runtime in minutes and the battery capacity in real time during use in the garden. So nothing stands in the way of garden maintenance.

Ergonomic working
The two-hand grip and the shoulder strap supplied make gardening with the LTR 36-33 Battery Set battery lawn trimmer particularly easy on the back and ergonomic. Garden benches on a large lawn do not have to be moved aside when trimming the lawn. Garden lovers can quickly and conveniently adjust the angle of the lawn trimmer head and thus trim the lawn even under low obstacles (LTR 18-30 Battery Set).

18 V Kärcher Battery Power

LTR 18-30 Battery Set

Convenient lawn trimming with the LTR 18-30 Battery Set. Its adjustable angle of inclination even makes trimming under low obstacles possible.

Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 30 cm
Speed: 7,800 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 350 m

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms

Units of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.

The battery-powered lawn trimmer is a product of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. There are many other products with which the 18 V Battery Power batteries can be combined.

Units of the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.

For even more power during gardening, the lawn trimmer is also available in the 36 V version. In addition, there are numerous other products with which the 36 V Battery Power battery can be combined.

