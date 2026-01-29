Battery grass & shrub shear
The Kärcher GSH battery grass & shrub shear is ideal for carrying out delicate, precise work in your garden. Thanks to the tried-and-tested 2-in-1 system, you can trim shrubs, hedges and bushes, as well as smaller lawns, quickly and easily. The result is clean edges that make your garden look extremely well maintained.
Application and advantages
Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.
Grass shears
The grass shears are used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or even the patio - exactly where the lawn mower can't reach.
Shrub shears
The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.
Diamond ground blades
The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.
Telescopic handle
The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.
Features
2-in-1 function: Effortless switching between grass and shrub blades, as needed for the job in hand.
Blade replacement without tools: Thanks to the intelligently designed screw-in system.
Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges: Produces precision results.
Blade tip protector and hanging loop: For space-saving storage.
Ergonomic handle design: For a comfortable grip even during longer jobs.
Highlights
Video
