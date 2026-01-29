Battery grass & shrub shear

The Kärcher GSH battery grass & shrub shear is ideal for carrying out delicate, precise work in your garden. Thanks to the tried-and-tested 2-in-1 system, you can trim shrubs, hedges and bushes, as well as smaller lawns, quickly and easily. The result is clean edges that make your garden look extremely well maintained.

0 Products
GSH grass cutting

Application and advantages

Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.

Application grass

Grass shears

The grass shears are used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or even the patio - exactly where the lawn mower can't reach.

GSH grass und bushes

Shrub shears

The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.

Diamond ground blades

The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.

GSH Blade

Telescopic handle

The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.

GSH telescopic handle

Features

2-in-1 function: Effortless switching between grass and shrub blades, as needed for the job in hand.

GSH 2 in 1

Blade replacement without tools: Thanks to the intelligently designed screw-in system.

Blade change

Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges: Produces precision results.

blade

Blade tip protector and hanging loop: For space-saving storage.

Messerschutz

Ergonomic handle design: For a comfortable grip even during longer jobs.

ergonomic handle

Highlights

The compact 2-in-1 helper: the battery grass shear is used to cut the edges of garden lawns, flowerbeds, vegetable patches or patios, while shrub shear takes the hassle out of cutting and shaping shrubs.

icon_arrow

Video

GSH grass cutting

Application and advantages

Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.

Application grass

Grass shears

The grass shears are used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or even the patio - exactly where the lawn mower can't reach.

GSH grass und bushes

Shrub shears

The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.

Diamond ground blades

The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.

GSH Blade

Telescopic handle

The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.

GSH telescopic handle

Accessories for the battery-powered grass and shrub shears.

Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

18 V Battery Power

You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here
TO THE PRODUCTS