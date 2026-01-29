Battery hedge trimmers
Whether they mark a property boundary, provide privacy or are for decoration: no matter what purpose hedges or bushes serve, Kärcher's ultra easy-to-handle cordless hedge trimmers will have them looking neat and precise without any hassle.
Battery hedge trimmer features
180° rotatable rear handle
The 180° rotatable rear handle on the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery models takes the strain off your arms and shoulders. With its grip element, the handle also ensures you hold the trimmer securely and work ergonomically.
Two-step speed control
The HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer has two-step speed control. The cutting speed can be adjusted manually, depending on branch thickness between maximum power and maximum speed.
Hedge broom
The hedge broom (HGE 36-60 Battery, HGE 18-50 Battery, PHG 18-45) sends cut branches and twigs directly to the ground instead of dropping them into the hedge so they don’t have to be laboriously removed. This makes the job much easier, especially when cutting horizontally.
In addition, our battery powered hedge trimmers are equipped with many other practical functions:
Diamond-ground blades
The blades of our battery powered hedge trimmers are diamond-ground and ensure precise cutting results.
Blade tip protector
On the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmers, the blade tip protector prevents damage to buildings and the blade. Thanks to the additional integrated suspension eye, damage to buildings and the blade as well as damage to the ground can be avoided.
2-hand safety switch
The 2-hand safety circuit of the battery hedge trimmer prevents unintentional starting of the device.
Sawing function
The sawing function of the HGE 18-50 and HGE 36-60 models is particularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
Powerful lithium-ion battery with LCD display
The 18 V or 36 V lithium-ion battery used in our hedge trimmers has an integrated LCD display that shows users the remaining runtime and battery capacity in real time.
Battery hedge trimmer highlights
Features pole hedge trimmer
Extension insert
Enables the cutting of high hedges. Conveniently, the extension insert can be removed in a few easy steps so that the pole hedge trimmer can be stored in a space-saving way.
Adjustable cutting head
The adjustable cutting head, with a choice of four tilt angle options up to 115°, enables the cutting of different contours and also ensures a good working posture in the respective position. This guarantees optimal cutting when working on the top of the hedge.
Hedge broom
The hedge broom ensures that the hedge cuttings do not land in the hedge but conveniently in front of it. This saves time and ensures safe working conditions, as cuttings won’t fall directly onto your face.
In addition, our pole hedge trimmers with battery have the following further advantages:
Practical sawing function
Thanks to the integrated sawing function, thicker branches can also be cut.
Shoulder strap suplied
The optimal weight distribution prevents arm fatigue during long periods of work.
Fixed blade tip protector
Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and the ground.
Highlights pole hedge trimmer
18 V Kärcher Battery Power
HGE 18-50 Battery Set
The HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmer: its 180° rotatable rear handle and the hedge broom ensure convenient hedge cutting.
Voltage: 18 V
Cutting length: 50 cm
Tooth pitch: 22 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 325 m*
Rotatable rear handle: yes
Two-step speed control: no
Hedge broom: yes
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms
You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.
The battery hedge trimmer is a product of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. There are many other products with which both Battery Power batteries can be combined.
You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.
For those who need even more power for hedge and shrub care, the powerful battery hedge trimmer in the 36 V variant is a good choice. There are also numerous other Kärcher products with which the 36 V Battery Power can be combined.