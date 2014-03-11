Bring back the WOW to your business

Products and Solutions for every Target Group. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.

WOW business

Target groups

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Agriculture

Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.

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Automotive

Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.

Contract cleaners

Building Service Contractor

Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.

Construction

Construction

Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.

Health sector

Healthcare

Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.

Hotel and hospitality industry

Hospitality

Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.

Industry

Industry

An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.

Public services

Public service

Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Retail

Retail

Our solutions for cleanliness and tidiness in shopping centres, retail and wholesale trade.

Transport

Transport

Innovative cleaning technologies for filling stations and the services they provide.

Packages for target groups

TO THE TARGET GROUP PACKAGES

Kärcher Services – you can count on us.

If the word service is a promise and not an empty word, it must be based on trust - because you must be able to rely on your professional cleaning machines at all times. Day after day. Night after night. Anywhere. This is our aim. And we do our best to ensure this. Reliable machines and cleaning agents. Advanced technology. Competent advice. and much more. In a nutshell: Kärcher service. A name you can trust. And a service that gives you security. That's our promise.

Service packages.

You work with professional cleaning machines? Then you have to be able to trust that your fleet of machines is fully ready for use at all times. That's why you need a partner who offers you more than just machines. Who gives you confidence that you can concentrate on your core business. We are your partner in the world of cleaning and machines. All the way from the analysis of needs and financing, through inspection and servicing, to the acquisition and sale of used machines. With a level of service that will inspire you. And with service packages for every need.

Advice, service and sales

Kärcher Centers: Visit a Kärcher Center near you here.

Store locator: Find Kärcher dealers and retailers here.

Contact Kärcher: Use our contact form or call us directly on  +27 (0) 11 657 7300.

Newsletter: Subscribe to our newsletter now if you would like to receive information from Kärcher in the future about exciting and new products and promotions.

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