Window

Whether your work involves cleaning glass, façades or buildings, you can benefit from tried-and-tested professional quality. For perfect and streak-free cleaning results, we have combined ergonomic design, secure connection technology and diverse components. This means that you can work more safely, efficiently and with less effort by saving a lot of water, energy and cleaning agent.

Kärcher Washer

Washer

High-quality sleeves of different textiles – perfect for cleaning glass and all kinds of smooth surfaces quickly.

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Kärcher T-beam

T-beam

Our high-quality ergonomically shaped T-bars are the ideal basis for using our sleeves.

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Kärcher Window wiper handles

Window wiper handles

With our high-quality and ergonomically shaped squeegee handles you always have the various wiper bars safely to hand.

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Kärcher Wiper bars and replacement wiper rubbers

Wiper bars and replacement wiper rubbers

This enables streak-free cleaning: professional stainless steel bars with V cut-out and specially shaped vulcanised wiper blades: extremely flexible and long-lasting.

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Kärcher Window scrapers and blades

Window scrapers and blades

For your safety: ergonomically shaped window scrapers and blades in various designs for easy and safe removal of sticky residues.

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Kärcher Telescopic handles

Telescopic handles

These are a must for safe working from the ground: our extremely stable telescopic lances with reliable locking system and special cone. No twisting and secure tool fixing.

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Kärcher Window cleaning kit

Window cleaning kit

Specially arranged sets consisting of numerous useful products for professional cleaning of glass, windows and solar panels as well as winter gardens.

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Kärcher