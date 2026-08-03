Window
Whether your work involves cleaning glass, façades or buildings, you can benefit from tried-and-tested professional quality. For perfect and streak-free cleaning results, we have combined ergonomic design, secure connection technology and diverse components. This means that you can work more safely, efficiently and with less effort by saving a lot of water, energy and cleaning agent.
Washer
High-quality sleeves of different textiles – perfect for cleaning glass and all kinds of smooth surfaces quickly.
T-beam
Our high-quality ergonomically shaped T-bars are the ideal basis for using our sleeves.
Window wiper handles
With our high-quality and ergonomically shaped squeegee handles you always have the various wiper bars safely to hand.
Wiper bars and replacement wiper rubbers
This enables streak-free cleaning: professional stainless steel bars with V cut-out and specially shaped vulcanised wiper blades: extremely flexible and long-lasting.
Window scrapers and blades
For your safety: ergonomically shaped window scrapers and blades in various designs for easy and safe removal of sticky residues.
Telescopic handles
These are a must for safe working from the ground: our extremely stable telescopic lances with reliable locking system and special cone. No twisting and secure tool fixing.
Window cleaning kit
Specially arranged sets consisting of numerous useful products for professional cleaning of glass, windows and solar panels as well as winter gardens.