HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE

With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.

Karcher Professional Hot Water Pressure Washers
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Super Class

HDS Super Class

Whether the automotive industry, agriculture, construction or forwarding industry: the mobile super class offers top class performance where work once had to be carried out stationary.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Medium Class

HDS Middle Class

For car dealerships, building trade, agriculture and municipal use: the middle class combines innovative technology with maximum operating convenience. Ideal for heavy-duty use.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Compact Class

HDS Compact Class

Innovative technology – easy handling: the compact class features one-button operation, chassis with integrated tank and on-board high-pressure hose drum.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Upright Class

HDS Upright Class

These powerful and robust machines stand out due to their manoeuvrability and easy transport. This makes the upright class an economical alternative for diverse workshops, small garages and cleaning service providers.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Combustion Class

HDS with combustion engine

Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Special Class

HDS Special Class

When exhaust gases are to be avoided or prohibited: the special class with electric heating is used in hygiene areas, hospitals, canteen kitchens or public baths.

ACCESSORIES

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