HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE
With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.
HDS Super Class
Whether the automotive industry, agriculture, construction or forwarding industry: the mobile super class offers top class performance where work once had to be carried out stationary.
HDS Middle Class
For car dealerships, building trade, agriculture and municipal use: the middle class combines innovative technology with maximum operating convenience. Ideal for heavy-duty use.
HDS Compact Class
Innovative technology – easy handling: the compact class features one-button operation, chassis with integrated tank and on-board high-pressure hose drum.
HDS Upright Class
These powerful and robust machines stand out due to their manoeuvrability and easy transport. This makes the upright class an economical alternative for diverse workshops, small garages and cleaning service providers.
HDS with combustion engine
Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.
HDS Special Class
When exhaust gases are to be avoided or prohibited: the special class with electric heating is used in hygiene areas, hospitals, canteen kitchens or public baths.
ACCESSORIES
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